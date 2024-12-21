Elizabeth Warren admits that Donald Trump is ‘exactly right’ on the debt ceiling

What’s New

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has stated that she believes President-elect Donald Trump is “exactly right” in his push to remove the federal debt cap.

“When Donald Trump says, ‘Just get rid of [the debt ceiling], it is not good for our country,’ I think he is exactly right,” Warren said during a Thursday interview on CNN’s The Source With Kaitlan Collins.

On Thursday night, Newsweek emailed Trump’s staff to request a comment.

Why It Matters

The debt ceiling, which is a legislative restriction on how much the federal government can borrow, is a hotly debated issue in American politics, with conservatives typically opposed to raising or removing it.

Warren’s public agreement with Trump on Thursday was unusual, given that the senior senator is regarded for being progressive and ideologically opposed to the president-elect.

What To Know

Trump told NBC News on Thursday that Congress voting to lower the debt ceiling would be the “smartest thing,” implying that the borrowing limit is “meaningless” and that he would be prepared to work with Democrats to reduce it.

“The Democrats have said they want to get rid of it,” Trump told reporters. “If they want to get rid of it, I would lead the charge.”

Hours later, a Trump-backed temporary financing bill to prevent a government shutdown while simultaneously postponing the debt ceiling for two years collapsed when more than three dozen Republicans joined Democrats in voting against it.

“I want to see us get rid of the debt ceiling,” Warren stated during a CNN appearance on Thursday. “I’ve wanted it for years. Because, year after year, the Republicans have used the debt ceiling to stymie our economy, our nation, and our international reputation.”

“When Donald Trump says, ‘let’s just make a deal and get rid of it altogether,’ I hear him on that,” the senator said.

Earlier in the day, Warren declared her support for Trump in the following post on X, formerly Twitter: “I agree with President-elect Trump that Congress should terminate the debt limit and never again govern by hostage taking.”

What People Are Saying

Republican Congressman Chip Roy responded to Trump’s debt ceiling stance in a post on X: “My position is simple: I am not going to raise or suspend the debt ceiling (racking up more debt) until meaningful and real budget cutbacks are attached. I’ve been negotiating towards that objective. “No apologies.”

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy on X: “Ha! Trump wants to raise the debt ceiling for one and only one reason: to borrow s***loads of money to fund his proposed massive tax relief for millionaires and businesses. In other words, burden ordinary Americans with mountains of debt so that the wealthy might grow richer.”

What Happens Next

Trump continues to have tremendous power in the Republican Party, and many Democrats may support a proposal to eliminate the debt limit. However, conservative resistance may make it difficult to eliminate the ceiling.

While Republicans will control both houses of Congress next month, GOP leaders who support the limit could simply postpone or reject any attempt to eliminate it.

