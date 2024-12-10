Eligible Married Couples to Receive Their First SSI Payment of Up to $1,450

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has rescheduled the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) January 2025 payment to arrive on December 31, 2024. This adjustment ensures recipients avoid delays caused by federal holidays or weekends, which often disrupt the payment schedule. With this early deposit, beneficiaries will also see a 2.5% Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) applied to their payments.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming payments and who qualifies for the maximum amounts.

January Payment

SSI payments typically fall on the 1st of each month, but no payments are issued on federal holidays, Saturdays, or Sundays. Since January 1, 2025, is a federal holiday (New Year’s Day), the SSA has advanced the January payment to December 31, 2024.

This payment schedule ensures recipients receive their funds on time, allowing them to budget effectively for the new year.

Payment Details

Thanks to the 2.5% COLA adjustment, SSI recipients will see slightly higher payments compared to 2024. Here’s the breakdown of new maximum payment amounts:

Category 2024 Payment 2025 Payment Increase Individual $943 $967 $24 Eligible Couple $1,415 $1,450 $35 Essential Person $472 $484 $12

Who Gets $1,450?

The maximum payment of $1,450 applies to married couples where both spouses qualify for SSI without reductions. To receive this amount:

Both individuals must meet SSI eligibility requirements.

They must have no savings, earnings, or additional income that reduces their benefit.

If one or both partners also receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or other income, they may not qualify for the full amount.

Payments for Other Recipients

Individuals: Eligible individuals will receive up to $967 , reflecting the COLA increase.

Eligible individuals will receive up to , reflecting the COLA increase. Essential Persons: Those supporting an essential individual in their household may receive up to $484.

Planning for the New Year

Receiving your January SSI payment on December 31, 2024, provides an opportunity to start budgeting early for 2025. It’s crucial to plan your finances around this adjusted payment schedule to avoid confusion in the months ahead.

For recipients who qualify for the maximum benefits, the increased COLA payments will offer slight relief from rising living costs.

