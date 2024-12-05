Finance

Eligibility Criteria for the New SSI Payment on December 31, 2024

The next Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment on December 31, 2024, is exclusively for recipients who meet the eligibility criteria and have already been approved by the Social Security Administration (SSA). Here’s everything you need to know about this payment, including eligibility requirements, maximum amounts, and what makes this payday unique.

Eligibility

To qualify for SSI, applicants must meet stringent financial and personal requirements. These include:

  1. Low Income and Resources: Applicants must demonstrate limited income and few resources.
  2. Age or Disability: Recipients must be at least 65 years old, blind, or have a qualifying disability. Certain children with disabilities may also qualify.

Additionally, recipients must maintain eligibility by adhering to SSI rules. Failure to do so can result in disqualification if:

  • Income exceeds SSI limits.
  • Resources surpass allowable thresholds.
  • The recipient’s disability no longer qualifies.

December 31 Payment

Unlike Social Security payments, which are staggered across four paydays, SSI recipients across the United States will all receive their benefits on December 31, 2024. This payment is notable because it serves as the January 2025 payout and includes the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase.

2025 COLA Increase

The December 31 SSI payment will feature a 2.5% COLA boost, which, while smaller than the 2024 COLA increase, still represents a welcome adjustment for recipients. This increase raises the maximum benefit amounts for SSI, providing some relief to those with the lowest incomes.

SSI Benefit Amounts

Recipient CategoryNew Maximum (2025)Previous Maximum (2024)
Individual$967$943
Eligible Couple$1,450$1,415
Essential Person$484$472

This COLA adjustment ensures SSI recipients experience a slight increase in benefits to help offset inflation and rising living costs.

Key Takeaways

The December 31, 2024, SSI payment is critical for many recipients as it combines the usual monthly benefit with the COLA increase for January 2025. It is, however, essential to ensure continued eligibility to receive this payment.

If you’re unsure of your eligibility or payment amount, contact the SSA or log into your Social Security account for detailed information.

FAQs

Who qualifies for SSI?

Those with low income and resources, or a qualifying disability.

Why is the December 31 payment special?

It includes the 2025 COLA increase.

What is the new maximum SSI payment?

$967 for individuals, $1,450 for couples.

Can children qualify for SSI?

Yes, if they have a qualifying disability.

What can disqualify someone from SSI?

Excess income or resources, or loss of disability status.

