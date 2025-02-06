Eight people arrested in Pearl River County for narcotics

On Thursday, January 30th, the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Narcotics Division made eight arrests.

According to a press release from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics investigators conducted a traffic stop on Highway 43 for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as 21-year-old Narada McGill.

During the stop, a probable cause search of the vehicle led to McGill’s arrest for marijuana possession with intent.

Patrol deputies also observed an ATV being driven on Highway 43. The operator, David Lavinghouse, 46, of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was in possession of a shotgun and drug paraphernalia. Lavinghouse is a convicted felon, so possessing such weapons is illegal. He was arrested for possessing drug paraphernalia and a weapon after being convicted of a felony.

During a safety checkpoint at Highway 26 and Waterpark Road, deputies encountered Katie Mascaro, 31, of Picayune. The vehicle’s occupants were identified as Sadie Crain, 29, Marrion Boudreaux, 30, and Edward Gros, 23.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, which revealed a distribution amount of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also discovered that Mascaro was driving under the influence.

Mascaro was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence.

Crain, Gros, and Boudreaux were all charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Finally, the Narcotics Investigators came across a couple walking along Highway 26 in the Crossroads Community. They spoke with the couple, identified as Robert, 45, and Veronica Bellais, 46, from Poplarville.

During the conversation, investigators observed the couple attempting to dispose of a pack of cigarettes by throwing it on the ground.

Investigators retrieved the pack of cigarettes and discovered a substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.

The couple was arrested for tampering with evidence and possessing methamphetamines.

Source