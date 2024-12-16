During the Mars Bluff Incident, a US Air Force plane unintentionally dropped a nuclear bomb in South Carolina

During the Cold War, the US and Soviet Union engaged in a tight armaments race starting in the late 1940s. During this time, both countries routinely conducted weapons testing, which sometimes resulted in major mishaps. One of the most prominent incidents occurred at Mars Bluff, South Carolina, in 1958, and evolved into an extremely hazardous scenario.

The United States continued developing bombs after World War II

The Second World War was a devastating struggle. In the summer of 1945, the US ended the war with the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Nonetheless, the country continued to push its creation of newer, more powerful nuclear weapons.

Development of the Mk 6 nuclear bomb

The Mk 6 nuclear bomb, an enhanced variant of the weapon unleashed on Nagasaki during World War II, was modified many times between 1951 and 1955 before remaining in service until 1962. Over this time, over 1,000 devices were produced, each capable of delivering a varied nuclear yield.

The US Air Force used the Mk 6 in training operations to prepare for a possible battle with the Soviet Union. As a consequence, numerous unintentional discharges occurred throughout the 1950s, which were frequently referred to in military language as “broken arrows.”

A Mk 6 nuclear bomb is dropped on Mars Bluff, South Carolina

On March 11, 1958, a Boeing B-47 Stratojet lifted off from Hunter Army Airfield in Georgia, carrying a crew from the 375th Bombardment Squadron of the 308th Bombardment Wing. The strategic bomber was on its way to the United Kingdom, with intentions to proceed to North Africa for Operation Snow Flurry, where the crew was scheduled to perform simulated bomb drops. Despite being just a practice, the timed aspect of the exercise put significant strain on the B-47 crew.

Prior to departure, the crew had trouble securing their Mk 6 nuclear weapon in the bomb compartment, fighting to get it in the proper position. They used a sling to pound the steel locking pin into position. However, following takeoff, the mechanism released as predicted, but failed to lock back in place after the aircraft was airborne.

Captain Bruce Kulka, the navigator and bombardier, was told of the issue. While surveying the location, he accidently activated the emergency release pin, allowing the bomb to fall from a height of 15,000 to 20,000 feet. Kulka nearly escaped falling out of the open bomb bay by catching hold of something and dragging himself to safety.

The Mk 6 bomb hit a playhouse Bill Gregg had constructed for his children, who were playing around 200 feet away at the time. The explosion destroyed the playhouse and left a 70-foot-wide hole. Gregg, his wife, and their children were all hurt, while seven surrounding structures were destroyed.

Reaction to the Mars Bluff Incident

Surprisingly, none of those touched by the detonation were seriously injured since the Mk 6 bomb’s explosive nuclear core was kept in a different portion of the B-47 aircraft. The explosion was limited to the TNT contained inside the device. If a full-scale nuclear explosion had occurred, the consequences would have been devastating.

Military officials came on the area immediately after the event. The Gregg family, who had lost everything in the explosion, sued the Air Force and received $54,000 in compensation. Despite their difficulties, Bill Gregg remained optimistic, later telling the local press, “I’ve always wanted a swimming pool, and now I’ve got a hole for one at no cost.”

Legacy of the Mars Bluff Incident

The near-disaster became known as the “Mars Buff Incident,” which attracted local and worldwide attention. It also led to a shift in the way the Air Force conducted future training exercises, particularly because such incidents were more prevalent than the service would have wanted to admit. Shortly after, the branch ceased carrying nuclear weapons on training flights.

Source