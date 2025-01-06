US local news

During an argument at a New York City deli, a transgender attacker with a lengthy rap sheet gutted father of two

By Oliver

Published on:

During an argument at a New York City deli, a transgender attacker with a lengthy rap sheet gutted father of two

NEW YORK— A transgender woman is charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a postal worker to death during a dispute at a Harlem deli, authorities said.

Jaia Cruz, 24, is accused of fatally stabbing Ray Hodges, a 36-year-old USPS employee and father of two, after an argument at Joe’s Deli Grocery on Lenox Avenue on Thursday.

Witnesses told police that the two started arguing while waiting in line, and the argument escalated when Cruz spit in Hodges’ face and stabbed him in the stomach.

Hodges was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to law enforcement. Two members of Hodges’ grieving family declined to comment, only stating that they were “not doing well.”

SOURCE

For You!

From West Virginia to Ohio, you could ice skate across the Ohio River in 1917

From West Virginia to Ohio, you could ice skate across the Ohio River in 1917

Update! Snow and ice storms plowing through Kansas, Virginia, and New Jersey, 1500 miles of warnings

Update! Snow and ice storms plowing through Kansas, Virginia, and New Jersey, 1500 miles of warnings

Georgia boy, 12, suffers horrific injuries as kids 'pour boiling water on his face' during sleepover

Georgia boy, 12, suffers horrific injuries as kids ‘pour boiling water on his face’ during sleepover

A United Airlines passenger was banned for peeing on another passenger while in flight

A United Airlines passenger was banned for peeing on another passenger while in flight

Illegal migrant charged with abusing 5-year-old kid claims his family accused him because he was 'undocumented'

Illegal migrant charged with abusing 5-year-old kid claims his family accused him because he was ‘undocumented’

Oliver

Recommend For You

New Florida TCA assistance – here are the requirements and application deadlines

New Florida TCA assistance – here are the requirements and application deadlines

IRS Sending $1,400 Stimulus Checks in 2025, Here is Eligibility For The Payment

IRS Sending $1,400 Stimulus Checks in 2025, Here is Eligibility For The Payment

What day will you receive your CalFresh deposit in January 2025 Here are the dates and how to check them

What day will you receive your CalFresh deposit in January 2025? Here are the dates and how to check them

Rummage through your drawers – this 1 cent coin is worth $20,000 today – they differ by this

Rummage through your drawers – this 1 cent coin is worth $20,000 today – they differ by this

$1,400 IRS stimulus check payment dates

$1,400 IRS stimulus check: payment dates

Good News for TANF Recipients – January 2025 Payment Date Confirmed and What You Need to Do to Claim Your TANF Assistance

Good News for TANF Recipients – January 2025 Payment Date Confirmed and What You Need to Do to Claim Your TANF Assistance

New stimulus check of up to $900 for heating expenses

New stimulus check of up to $900 for heating expenses

Donald Trump

New $1,702 Allowance Payment Arriving Today – Check the Next Payday and How to Apply

Dollar Bills Changing Nationwide Starting in 2025 – Here’s Why the Change Is Happening

Dollar Bills Changing Nationwide Starting in 2025 – Here’s Why the Change Is Happening

Discover the Hidden Value of Bicentennial Quarters Worth $55,000!

Donald Trump

Updated Eligibility Conditions for SNAP Benefits in 2025

Colorado residents can get $800 or $1,600 in stimulus checks through the Tabor Refund Program—find out if you are eligible

Colorado residents can get $800 or $1,600 in stimulus checks through the Tabor Refund Program—find out if you are eligible

Leave a Comment