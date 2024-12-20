US local news

Duo nabbed following man’s robbery of a bag holding $140K outside LI Bank of America

New York (1010 WINS) – A Brooklyn man and woman were detained in July for robbing a man of a bag carrying $140,000 outside a Long Island bank, according to authorities.

According to investigators, just before 9 a.m. on Monday, July 29, Gloria Chamorro, 33, and Luis Lizardo, 45, both of Cypress Hills, approached a 36-year-old male in the Bank of America parking lot at 20 Jerusalem Ave. in Hicksville and forcibly removed a bag containing $140,000.

According to officials, three people assisted Chamorro and Lizardo.

While escaping, one of the thieves pointed a weapon at the victim and two others who tried to assist, according to Nassau County police.

Chamorro and Lizardo were arrested without incident.

Both were accused with robbery and menacing. They will be arraigned on Thursday.

The investigation is underway.

