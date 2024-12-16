Dua Lipa looks stunning in a red corset dress custom-made by Jean-Paul Gaultier

In October, international singing star Dua Lipa performed in London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall, accompanied by the Heritage Orchestra and a 14-member choir. CBS will telecast the 80-minute special performance on December 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET (immediately after 60 Minutes and before NCIS).

Dua Lipa is giving her fans an early glimpse at the red hot attire she wore for the live performance: a strapless corset dress with a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit custom-made by French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier, along with matching red over-the-elbow leather gloves.

