DRIVERS have been warned to keep their car registration up to date or risk being towed, but a $250 voucher program may help.

Springfield and the rest of Illinois have long struggled with drivers who drive with expired tags, temporary plates, or none at all.

A change in Springfield City Code could now have far-reaching consequences.

Mayor Ken McClure and Councilman Craig Hosmer have decided that towing is the solution.

Major Eric Reece of Springfield Police stated that this does not require towing but does give cops the option to tow cars with an unsatisfactory registration.

He stated, “It will be heavily focused on discretion, and we will not pursue people who have recently expired.

“There’re plenty of cars on the street now that are a year plus out, and we’ll be focusing on that first — that’ll be our primary focus.”

McClure revealed that the proposal was intended to target drivers who “have abused the system” rather than anyone who was late.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, license plates can be renewed up to six months before their expiration date and until the last day of the expiration month.

After a vehicle has been towed, the owner must pay the fee and renew their registration.

The cost has yet to be revealed.

However, if anyone is having trouble registering their older vehicle, SPD launched the Lights On! initiative a year ago, which offers £250 vouchers.

The vouchers allow drivers to repair light-related issues for up to $250.

This can help owners get registered because the DOR requires cars 10 years or older or with more than 150,000 miles to have a safety inspection before registration.

Simpson pointed out: “I think I would also stress the importance of trying to make those connections and address the registration sooner, rather than later, because it really is something that does need to be addressed, and we certainly don’t want someone to be in a situation where, due to lack of registration, they’re without a vehicle.”

The ordinance will be considered for a first reading and public hearing at Springfield City Council’s Monday meeting.

It will not become law until it receives final council approval, which is expected at the February 24 meeting.

