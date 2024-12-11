Double Social Security Payments in 2025 – Official Calendar Released with Great News for Retirees

As the New Year approaches, addressing the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) 2025 payment schedule is crucial for recipients of its five programs: retirement, family, survivor, disability, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI). The SSA releases its payment calendar in advance, ensuring beneficiaries can plan their finances effectively and never miss a payment.
SSI Payment Schedule
SSI payments are issued on the first of each month, except when this date falls on a weekend or federal holiday. In such cases, the payment is advanced to the last business day before the first. This adjustment can result in two payments in one month and none in the following month, though no extra funds are involved.
Here’s the 2025 SSI payment schedule:
|Payment Date
|Corresponding Month
|December 31, 2024
|January 2025
|January 31, 2025
|February 2025
|February 28, 2025
|March 2025
|April 1, 2025
|April 2025
|May 1, 2025
|May 2025
|May 30, 2025
|June 2025
|July 1, 2025
|July 2025
|August 1, 2025
|August 2025
|August 30, 2025
|September 2025
|October 1, 2025
|October 2025
|October 31, 2025
|November 2025
|December 1, 2025
|December 2025
|December 31, 2025
|January 2026
Disability Payments
These payments follow a more complex schedule, determined by two factors:
- Whether benefits began before or after May 1997.
- The beneficiary’s date of birth.
Pre-May 1997 Payments
Recipients who began claiming benefits before May 1997 receive payments on the 3rd of every month. Adjustments occur when the 3rd falls on a weekend or holiday:
- May Payment: Friday, May 2, 2025.
- August Payment: Friday, August 1, 2025.
Post-May 1997 Payments
Payments for recipients who began after May 1997 are distributed based on birth dates:
|Birth Date Range
|Payment Day
|1st – 10th
|Second Wednesday of the month
|11th – 20th
|Third Wednesday of the month
|21st – 31st
|Fourth Wednesday of the month
If the scheduled date falls on a federal holiday, payments are issued on the preceding business day.
Monthly Payment Schedule
|Month
|1st – 10th
|11th – 20th
|21st – 31st
|January
|January 8
|January 15
|January 22
|February
|February 12
|February 19
|February 26
|March
|March 12
|March 19
|March 26
|April
|April 9
|April 16
|April 23
|May
|May 14
|May 21
|May 28
|June
|June 11
|June 18
|June 25
|July
|July 9
|July 16
|July 23
|August
|August 13
|August 20
|August 27
|September
|September 10
|September 17
|September 24
|October
|October 8
|October 15
|October 22
|November
|November 12
|November 19
|November 26
|December
|December 10
|December 17
|December 24
Planning Ahead
Recipients should mark their calendars and plan their budgets around these dates to ensure financial stability throughout the year. For additional convenience, consider signing up for direct deposit to ensure timely access to funds.
Addressing the SSA’s 2025 payment schedule is key to making the most of your Social Security benefits. With predictable payment dates, beneficiaries can plan expenses and avoid financial stress. If you have questions, the SSA’s website and customer service helplines provide helpful resources.
FAQs
Why are some months missing SSI payments?
Payments are advanced to the prior month if the first falls on a weekend or holiday.
When do pre-May 1997 recipients get paid?
They receive payments on the 3rd of each month.
How are payments scheduled for post-May 1997 recipients?
Payments depend on birth dates and occur on Wednesdays.
What is the January 2025 SSI payment date?
It will be issued on December 31, 2024.
What happens if a payment date is a holiday?
Payments are moved to the preceding business day.