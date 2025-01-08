Donald Trump’s’real’ reason for disliking Justin Trudeau revealed

On Monday, Jimmy Kimmel informed the audience about the “real reason Donald Trump mustn’t like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.” The explanation comes after Trump made a very real statement about Canada potentially becoming a US territory during his inauguration.

The clip includes a photograph of Melania Trump greeting Justin Trudeau; however, the exact moment captured shows them entering an intimate embrace as Melania “stares lovingly” into his eyes.

Kimmel set the wheels in motion when he joked: “Justin Trudeau traveled to Mar-a-Lago last month to meet with President-elect Donald Trump, who today suggested that Canada should become a part of the United States;

Trump doesn’t seem to like Justin Trudeau, and you want to know why? Just look at this moment right here–Melania is looking into his eyes like he’s a Backstreet Boy from 1989.”

In a rather bold statement, the President-elect used his Truth Social platform in December to post: “No one can explain why we subsidize Canada to the tune of more than $100,000,000 per year.

This makes no sense! Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st state. They would save significantly on taxes and military protection. I think it’s an excellent idea. “51st State!!!”

On X, a large number of users expressed their thoughts on the proposal.

One person wrote, “Trump is despised by the majority, if not all, Canadians.” It’s beyond comprehension that a felon was elected President.”

Another added, “Donald Trump doesn’t know what Canadians think. Donald Trump has no idea what he is thinking until he blurts it out!

“Most Canadians want Canada to remain an independent country. Why is Trump even saying this? He aspires to rule the world. Outrageous!” chimed a third time.

