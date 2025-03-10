Donald Trump makes an embarrassing error by pushing awkward trophy unveiling at summit

Donald Trump embarrassed himself when he mistook the FIFA Club World Cup for the FIFA World Cup during a surprise news conference.

On Friday, Trump announced the formation of a task force for next year’s World Cup, which will be hosted in the United States. Trump, who appeared alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino, discussed the upcoming inaugural 32-team Club World Cup.

However, in an embarrassing gaffe, the 78-year-old appeared to confuse the newly unveiled club trophy with the iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy, which is widely regarded as the most coveted prize in football. Trump appeared to make the error after Infantino described the design of the Club World Cup Trophy.

“I thought you should see this trophy as it is the biggest sporting event in the world and we have it here,” Donald Trump replied. “We appreciate being selected and you are doing a terrific job.”

It is clear that the President confused the FIFA World Cup with the Club World Cup, the trophy on display. The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is the inaugural edition of the revamped tournament, which will feature 32 teams from six FIFA confederations in the United States.

Trump acknowledged the Club World Cup, saying, “This summer, we will also host the FIFA Club World Cup, bringing 11 cities and 12 stadiums together to welcome the best players and teams in the world.”

Ironically, the United States will co-host the FIFA World Cup next summer with Canada and Mexico, both of which Trump has threatened with a trade war, with the final taking place in New York City. In preparation for the iconic international tournament’s return to the United States, the President issued an executive order establishing a White House Task Force for the event.

“We are going to form a very important task force focused on the FIFA World Cup in 2026, which, as you know, is a major event. “It is going to be the biggest event, I think,” Trump told reporters before pointing to FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “Everyone knows this man to my right; he is like the king of football, I suppose.”He was the one that was able to give it to us and we are going to do a fantastic job in making you at home.”

The World Cup, which will take place in 16 cities across three North American countries, is expected to generate more than $40 billion in economic impact. Over 200,000 jobs will be created in preparation for the event.

“It is like three Super Bowls per day for a month,” Trump said. “That is a lot.”

Source