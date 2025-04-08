US local news

Donald Trump Faces Backlash After Blaming Biden and Praising Tariffs Amid Market Drop

By Oliver

Published on:

Donald Trump Faces Backlash After Blaming Biden and Praising Tariffs Amid Market Drop

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is once again making headlines after sharply criticizing President Joe Biden while defending his controversial tariff policies — which many say are responsible for the recent stock market drop.

While talking to reporters, Trump said that massive investments are coming into the United States because of his tariff strategies. He claimed that $7 trillion has already been committed by companies building auto plants, chip factories, and other industries.

Trump Says Biden Made America a “Dead Country”

Trump did not hold back in his attack on Biden, saying,

“Biden had nothing coming in. This was a dead country with Biden. He didn’t know what he was doing and that’s now been proven.”

He also posted an update on Truth Social (his social media platform) on Monday, April 7, where he claimed that under his leadership:

  • Oil prices are down

  • Interest rates are down

  • Food prices are down

  • There is no inflation, according to him

He added that the U.S. is collecting billions of dollars each week from countries paying the new tariffs.

Trump Targets China, Canada, and Mexico

Trump accused countries like China, Mexico, and Canada of taking advantage of the U.S. for decades. He especially focused on China, which recently announced a 34% increase in tariffs on U.S. goods.

Trump warned against retaliation, saying:

“They’ve made enough, for decades, taking advantage of the Good OL’ USA!”

He blamed past U.S. leaders for allowing such trade practices to continue and ended his message with his usual slogan,
“MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Social Media Reactions: Not Everyone Is Buying It

Many Americans are pushing back against Trump’s claims online. Critics say Biden’s policies, like the CHIPS Act, have helped revive U.S. manufacturing, especially in the tech sector.

One user wrote:

“Biden revived U.S. chip production. Trump delivered zero industrial policy.”

Another said:

“Biden didn’t lose $10 trillion in market value or tank my 401k. That’s what I know.”

Some users were more direct:

“He’s so full of it,” one person commented. “Trump is damaging trust in U.S. institutions and businesses.”

Another added:

“Biden built back better. Trump takes credit, sets the economy on fire, and blames Biden. It’s mental sciatica!”

Source

For You!

How to Claim the Third Stimulus Check from the IRS in 2025

How to Claim the Third Stimulus Check from the IRS in 2025

Everything You Need to Know About SSI Payments in May 2025

Everything You Need to Know About SSI Payments in May 2025

Social Security Payments: Who Gets the Check on April 9, 2025, and How to Qualify

Social Security Payments: Who Gets the Check on April 9, 2025, and How to Qualify

China Responds Strongly to Trump’s New Tariff Threat: “We Will Fight to the End”

China Responds Strongly to Trump’s New Tariff Threat: “We Will Fight to the End”

Lori Vallow, the "Doomsday Mom", to Represent Herself in Arizona Murder Trial

Lori Vallow, the “Doomsday Mom”, to Represent Herself in Arizona Murder Trial

Oliver

Recommend For You

How to Claim the Third Stimulus Check from the IRS in 2025

How to Claim the Third Stimulus Check from the IRS in 2025

SNAP Food Stamps April 2025 Payment Dates by State and What You Need to Know

SNAP Food Stamps April 2025: Payment Dates by State and What You Need to Know

IRS Issues Deadline Alert for Crypto and NFT Transactions What You Need to Know Before Filing Taxes

IRS Issues Deadline Alert for Crypto and NFT Transactions: What You Need to Know Before Filing Taxes

Alaska’s PFD Stimulus Check 2025 Good News, But Uncertainty Ahead

Alaska’s PFD Stimulus Check 2025: Good News, But Uncertainty Ahead

How to Track Your Tax Refund and Avoid Delays IRS Guidelines Made Simple

How to Track Your Tax Refund and Avoid Delays: IRS Guidelines Made Simple

The IRS offers a tool to save money and time when sending the Tax Return

The IRS offers a tool to save money and time when sending the Tax Return

2025 Tax Refunds What’s the Average (and How to Get Yours Faster)

2025 Tax Refunds: What’s the Average (and How to Get Yours Faster)

You Could Get a $1,400 Stimulus Check, but You’ve Got to Act Right NOW

You Could Get a $1,400 Stimulus Check, but You’ve Got to Act Right NOW

Your Unclaimed Tax Refund From 2021 Could Be Lost Forever, if You Don’t Hurry Up

Your Unclaimed Tax Refund From 2021 Could Be Lost Forever, if You Don’t Hurry Up

Over $1,700 to Be Sent Out Today for SNAP Beneficiaries Find Out if You Qualify

Over $1,700 to Be Sent Out Today for SNAP Beneficiaries: Find Out if You Qualify

Receive this $292 Food Stamp for each family member next week

Receive this $292 Food Stamp for each family member next week

$1 billion IRS Stimulus Checks are waiting to be claimed File your taxes to get it as soon as possible

$1 billion IRS Stimulus Checks are waiting to be claimed: File your taxes to get it as soon as possible

Leave a Comment