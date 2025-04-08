Donald Trump Faces Backlash After Blaming Biden and Praising Tariffs Amid Market Drop

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is once again making headlines after sharply criticizing President Joe Biden while defending his controversial tariff policies — which many say are responsible for the recent stock market drop.

While talking to reporters, Trump said that massive investments are coming into the United States because of his tariff strategies. He claimed that $7 trillion has already been committed by companies building auto plants, chip factories, and other industries.

Trump Says Biden Made America a “Dead Country”

Trump did not hold back in his attack on Biden, saying,

“Biden had nothing coming in. This was a dead country with Biden. He didn’t know what he was doing and that’s now been proven.”

He also posted an update on Truth Social (his social media platform) on Monday, April 7, where he claimed that under his leadership:

Oil prices are down

Interest rates are down

Food prices are down

There is no inflation, according to him

He added that the U.S. is collecting billions of dollars each week from countries paying the new tariffs.

Trump Targets China, Canada, and Mexico

Trump accused countries like China, Mexico, and Canada of taking advantage of the U.S. for decades. He especially focused on China, which recently announced a 34% increase in tariffs on U.S. goods.

Trump warned against retaliation, saying:

“They’ve made enough, for decades, taking advantage of the Good OL’ USA!”

He blamed past U.S. leaders for allowing such trade practices to continue and ended his message with his usual slogan,

“MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Social Media Reactions: Not Everyone Is Buying It

Many Americans are pushing back against Trump’s claims online. Critics say Biden’s policies, like the CHIPS Act, have helped revive U.S. manufacturing, especially in the tech sector.

One user wrote:

“Biden revived U.S. chip production. Trump delivered zero industrial policy.”

Another said:

“Biden didn’t lose $10 trillion in market value or tank my 401k. That’s what I know.”

Some users were more direct:

“He’s so full of it,” one person commented. “Trump is damaging trust in U.S. institutions and businesses.”

Another added: