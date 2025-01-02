Don Jr. trashes New Year’s at Mar-a-Lago: father’s friends treat me like a ‘freaking imbecile’

US local news

By Joseph

Published on:

Donald Trump Jr. revealed that he dreaded attending the annual New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago because his father’s drunken friends treated him like a “freaking imbecile.”

While speaking on Monday’s Triggered podcast, Trump stated that ringing in the New Year at Mar-a-Lago would be “a little rough.”

“My birthday is on New Year’s Eve… I’m getting older,” he complained. “When I was a kid, New Year’s Eve was much more enjoyable because there was always something to do. “There is always a party.”

“Now it’s sort of like amateur night,” the president-elect’s son complained. “I get to be around a thousand drunk people giving me their political opinions that I don’t necessarily want to hear.”

“While I love Mar-a-Lago, it’s sort of like, you know, the, you know, by about midnight when everyone’s like, you know, 12 beers deep or whatever it is they’re drinking, you know, the close talking opinions.”

Trump said he’d rather go hunting or fishing.

“This’ll be like year, like nine of, ‘Hey, you know, have you ever thought to maybe have your dad not tweet that?'” he moaned. “I’m like, no, I’ve never thought that ’cause I’m a freaking imbecile.”

