Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse kills 113, including governor, ex-MLB players

A devastating roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, has claimed at least 113 lives, including prominent figures such as Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Monte Cristi province, and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco. The tragedy occurred early Tuesday morning during a concert attended by hundreds of people, including politicians, athletes, and celebrities. Over 250 individuals sustained injuries, with many still hospitalized as rescue efforts continue.

Key Details of the Incident:

Location and Timing: The collapse happened at approximately 1 a.m. local time at the Jet Set nightclub, a well-known venue in Santo Domingo. The club was hosting a performance by merengue artist Rubby Pérez when the roof caved in.

Casualties: Among the 113 confirmed fatalities were Nelsy Cruz (sister of MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz), Octavio Dotel (a 15-season MLB veteran), and Tony Blanco (another former MLB player). Cruz reportedly called for help while trapped under the debris but succumbed to her injuries later at the hospital.

Injuries: More than 250 individuals have been reported injured, with over 150 requiring hospitalization.

Rescue Operations: Emergency teams are actively searching for survivors among the rubble. Specialized canine units and construction cranes are being used to assist in these efforts. Authorities believe more victims may still be trapped.

Response and Investigation:

Government Action: President Luis Abinader declared three days of national mourning and visited the site alongside First Lady Raquel Arbaje to extend condolences. Flags have been ordered to fly at half-mast nationwide.

Nightclub Statement: Jet Set nightclub expressed its grief and pledged full cooperation with authorities in investigating the cause of the collapse.

Cause of Collapse: The exact reason for the structural failure remains unclear, and investigations are ongoing.

This tragedy has left the Dominican Republic in mourning, with widespread grief over the loss of lives, including notable public figures and athletes. Rescue operations remain a priority as authorities work to uncover the full extent of this disaster.

Source