Does SNAP Texas Issue Payments on Weekends? What to Know If Your Payday Falls on a Saturday or Sunday

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a lifeline for individuals and families facing financial hardship. In Texas, the program provides benefits through the Lone Star Card, which functions similarly to a debit card and can be used at authorized stores. Here’s everything you need to know about SNAP benefit payments in Texas, including whether they’re disbursed on weekends.

How SNAP Payments Work

SNAP benefits in Texas are distributed between the 1st and the 28th of each month. The exact date of payment depends on the Eligibility Determination Group (EDG) number assigned to your case. This number, found on your SNAP documentation, determines when your benefits are deposited.

No Weekend Payments

In Texas, SNAP payments are not disbursed on weekends. If a payment date falls on a Saturday or Sunday, the funds are deposited on the next business day.

For example:

If your scheduled date is Saturday, December 9, your payment will be issued on Monday, December 11.

If it’s Sunday, December 10, you’ll receive the payment on Monday, December 11.

Adjustments for New Applicants

Households whose applications are certified more than 40 days before their scheduled issuance date may experience an initial adjustment period. During this time, benefits are aligned with the standard monthly payment schedule.

Timing of Payments

While SNAP and cash benefits are generally deposited between midnight and 8 a.m. on the designated date, the exact time can vary. Beneficiaries should monitor their Lone Star Card balance if there is a delay.

Lone Star Card

The Lone Star Card is the electronic benefits transfer (EBT) system used in Texas. Beneficiaries can use it to purchase eligible food items at any store that participates in the SNAP program. The card ensures ease of use and convenience, helping families access nutritious food without stigma.

Tips for Beneficiaries

Check Your EDG Number : Knowing your EDG number is crucial for understanding your payment schedule.

: Knowing your EDG number is crucial for understanding your payment schedule. Plan Around Payment Dates : Be aware of weekends and holidays that might delay deposits.

: Be aware of weekends and holidays that might delay deposits. Monitor Your Balance : Regularly check your Lone Star Card balance to stay updated on your funds.

: Regularly check your Lone Star Card balance to stay updated on your funds. Know Store Policies: Ensure the stores you shop at accept SNAP benefits via the Lone Star Card.

With careful planning, SNAP benefits can be a vital resource for maintaining food security and ensuring access to essential nutrients.

FAQs