Disability Benefits: New Checks Will Not Be Issued to Retirees Who Do Not Have a Birthday Between the 1st and the 10th

In the United States, the start of a new month signals the arrival of a new Social Security check for retirees, whether due to disability or other reasons. As a result, in this month of February 2025, we find a new check for all retirees in various groups.

Belonging to one group of retirees or another has certain requirements. Each retiree can only be in one group, and the collection day cannot be changed.

However, we have the advantage of knowing ahead of time when we will receive the Social Security Disability payment, allowing us to better organize our finances.

The day of the retirees’ birthday, whether they are on disability or not, identifies the group to which we belong.

In this case, retirees whose birthdays do not fall between the 1st and 10th will not receive payments on the next Social Security payment calendar day. However, this is not the only mandatory requirement.

New payment for disability pensioners in February

This benefit will be paid out on February 12th to group 2 pensioners. This group consists of pensioners who have received a benefit since May 1997 and whose birthday falls between the first and tenth of the month.

The day of the birthday is what matters, not the year of birth. Remember that both requirements are absolutely necessary; if we do not meet both requirements, we will not be able to receive this benefit.

In summary, the requirements for receiving this payment are:

Have a Social Security check for disability since after May 1997.

Be born between the 1st and 10th day of any month of the year.

Furthermore, this payment is available to all retirees who meet the two requirements listed above, not just those who are disabled. The amount we usually receive will be irrelevant, as will the beneficiary’s year of birth or the type of retirement they have.

