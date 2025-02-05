Disability Benefits: New Checks Will Not Be Issued to Retirees Who Do Not Have a Birthday Between the 1st and the 10th

By Lucas

Published on:

Disability Benefits New Checks Will Not Be Issued to Retirees Who Do Not Have a Birthday Between the 1st and the 10th

In the United States, the start of a new month signals the arrival of a new Social Security check for retirees, whether due to disability or other reasons. As a result, in this month of February 2025, we find a new check for all retirees in various groups.

Belonging to one group of retirees or another has certain requirements. Each retiree can only be in one group, and the collection day cannot be changed.

However, we have the advantage of knowing ahead of time when we will receive the Social Security Disability payment, allowing us to better organize our finances.

The day of the retirees’ birthday, whether they are on disability or not, identifies the group to which we belong.

In this case, retirees whose birthdays do not fall between the 1st and 10th will not receive payments on the next Social Security payment calendar day. However, this is not the only mandatory requirement.

Disability Benefits: Retirees without a birthday between the 1st and the 10th will not get the new check
Source (Google.com)

New payment for disability pensioners in February

This benefit will be paid out on February 12th to group 2 pensioners. This group consists of pensioners who have received a benefit since May 1997 and whose birthday falls between the first and tenth of the month.

The day of the birthday is what matters, not the year of birth. Remember that both requirements are absolutely necessary; if we do not meet both requirements, we will not be able to receive this benefit.

In summary, the requirements for receiving this payment are:

  • Have a Social Security check for disability since after May 1997.
  • Be born between the 1st and 10th day of any month of the year.

Furthermore, this payment is available to all retirees who meet the two requirements listed above, not just those who are disabled. The amount we usually receive will be irrelevant, as will the beneficiary’s year of birth or the type of retirement they have.

Also See:- In February 2025, Eligible Americans Will Receive Their VA Disability Payments

For You!

Social Security Benefits Up to $5,018 Can Be Disbursed Starting This Week

Social Security Benefits Up to $5,018 Can Be Disbursed Starting This Week

How to Apply Online on the Social Security Website for Retirement, Disability, Spousal Benefits, and Other Benefits

How to Apply Online on the Social Security Website for Retirement, Disability, Spousal Benefits, and Other Benefits

IRS Alerts People to a $5,000 Penalty for Just One Filing Error

IRS Alerts People to a $5,000 Penalty for Just One Filing Error

The SSDI Disability Benefits Will Arrive in a Few Days For Those Who Qualify, Up to $4,018

The SSDI Disability Benefits Will Arrive in a Few Days: For Those Who Qualify, Up to $4,018

For Eligible Americans, the IRS's Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Can Grant Up to $7,830

For Eligible Americans, the IRS’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Can Grant Up to $7,830

Lucas

Recommend For You

IRS Alerts People to a $5,000 Penalty for Just One Filing Error

IRS Alerts People to a $5,000 Penalty for Just One Filing Error

For Eligible Americans, the IRS's Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Can Grant Up to $7,830

For Eligible Americans, the IRS’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Can Grant Up to $7,830

Future Stimulus Checks in Various States Who Can Get Them

Future Stimulus Checks in Various States: Who Can Get Them?

Doing This on Your Tax Return Can Result in Fines of Up to $5,000 - Many People Are Unaware of This

Doing This on Your Tax Return Can Result in Fines of Up to $5,000 – Many People Are Unaware of This

If You Meet These Requirements, You Can Receive an IRS-approved Refund of Up to $7800 - How to Apply

If You Meet These Requirements, You Can Receive an IRS-approved Refund of Up to $7800 – How to Apply

Bid Farewell to Income Taxes – This New Policy Will Impact the IRS Payments and the Financial Resources of Thousands of Retirees

Bid Farewell to Income Taxes – This New Policy Will Impact the IRS Payments and the Financial Resources of Thousands of Retirees

180-Degree Turn in Tax Returns – These New Adjustments Were Put Into Effect by the IRS in 2025

180-Degree Turn in Tax Returns – These New Adjustments Were Put Into Effect by the IRS in 2025

The IRS Tax Season Has Begun, and Before Sending Your Tax Return, You Must Do These Things

The IRS Tax Season Has Begun, and Before Sending Your Tax Return, You Must Do These Things

A US Company is Paying Up to $5,000 Per Month for Remote Work How to Apply

A US Company is Paying Up to $5,000 Per Month for Remote Work: How to Apply

Texas SNAP Benefits Thousands of Families Will Receive Money This Week

Texas SNAP Benefits: Thousands of Families Will Receive Money This Week

Under the Trump Administration, Child Tax Credits (CTC) May No Longer Exist as We Know Them

Under the Trump Administration, Child Tax Credits (CTC) May No Longer Exist as We Know Them

5 Free Options From the IRS for Filing Your Tax Return

5 Free Options From the IRS for Filing Your Tax Return

Leave a Comment