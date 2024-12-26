Disability beneficiaries have major changes in Social Security in January

By Rachel Greco

Disability beneficiaries have major changes in Social Security in January

This is relevant to those who are retired, disabled, or rely on Social Security benefits. The Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced a series of important updates that will take effect on January 1, 2025.

In any case, you must fully understand these changes in order to file a claim if your pension is not adjusted. We have listed them all below. Imagine stepping onto an escalator: even as prices rise, this adjustment keeps you from falling behind.

Changes in Social Security for Disability beneficiaries

The first noticeable difference is the cost-of-living adjustment. What is this about? The basic idea is to increase Social Security payments slightly to offset inflation. Because, let’s face it, everything is becoming more expensive these days, from groceries to gas.

  • The expected increase is 2.5%.
  • This adjustment is calculated based on economic data from 2024.
  • It aims to ensure that beneficiaries do not lose purchasing power.

Changes in the retirement age

There is a proposal to raise the full retirement age. Currently, it ranges from 66 to 67 years old, depending on your birth year, but it could rise to 68 to 70 years. This makes sense if we believe we will live longer, but it may require you to work a little longer before receiving the full benefit.

The cap on Social Security taxable earnings will also rise:

  • In 2024, it was $160,200.
  •  In 2025, it will be $176,100.

This means that people with higher salaries will contribute more to the system, which will help ensure its long-term sustainability.

Disability beneficiaries have major changes in Social Security in January
Source google.com

Who are these changes for?

The main groups that will notice these updates are:

Retirees

For those who have already retired and rely on Social Security, the COLA increase will be welcome relief. Despite its modest size, it will help cover essential expenses during a time when every dollar counts.

People with disabilities

Those receiving disability benefits will also benefit from COLA. For many people in this situation, any increase in income makes a big difference in covering essential needs.

How to prepare for these changes

Don’t worry, but it’s a good idea to take some steps to be ready:

  • Review your finances: See how these changes could affect your monthly income and adjust your budget if necessary.
  • Consult with an advisor: A financial expert can help you plan and find ways to maximize your Social Security benefits.

The Social Security Administration continues to work to adapt to a changing economic environment, and these adjustments aim to ensure your financial stability.

If you understand these changes well, you can make informed decisions and secure your financial peace of mind in 2025 and beyond.

