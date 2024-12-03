What’s the Difference Between Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI)?

Social Security (SSDI or retirement benefits) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) are two programs administered by the Social Security Administration (SSA). However, their eligibility requirements, funding sources, and payment amounts differ significantly. Here’s a detailed breakdown to help you understand these essential programs.

Eligibility Requirements

To qualify for Social Security benefits, you must have worked and paid taxes into the Social Security system. Eligibility hinges on accumulating enough work credits, which depend on your age and the type of benefit:

Retirement Benefits : You must be at least 62 years old and have accumulated sufficient work credits.

: You must be at least 62 years old and have accumulated sufficient work credits. SSDI Benefits: Fewer work credits may be required if you have a qualifying disability that prevents you from working for over a year.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Unlike Social Security, SSI does not require a work history or tax payments. It is designed to assist:

Adults aged 65 or older.

Individuals who are blind.

Adults or children with a qualifying disability.

SSI is federally funded and caters to low-income individuals who meet strict financial requirements.

Payment Differences

Social Security benefits are based on your earnings history. Workers with higher incomes and longer work histories receive higher payments. For instance:

Maximum Social Security Benefits : $4,873 in 2024. $5,108 in 2025 (after the COLA increase).

: Average Social Security Payment: $1,927 (retirees).

SSI Payments

SSI benefits are much lower and act as a safety net for low-income individuals.

Maximum SSI Benefits : $943 for individuals. $1,415 for eligible couples.

: Average SSI Payment: $697.

Dual Eligibility

In some cases, individuals can receive both Social Security and SSI if their Social Security benefit payments are very low. This combination ensures a basic level of financial support.

Key Funding Sources

Social Security : Funded through payroll taxes paid by current workers.

: Funded through payroll taxes paid by current workers. SSI: Federally funded, not tied to payroll taxes.

Who Benefits from Each Program?

Program Eligibility Average Payment Funding Social Security Workers with sufficient work credits. $1,927 (retirees). Payroll taxes. SSI Low-income individuals, no work credits. $697. Federal funding.

Social Security and SSI serve different purposes, but both provide crucial financial support to eligible Americans. While Social Security benefits are earned through work and payroll taxes, SSI offers assistance to those with limited income, regardless of work history. Addressing the distinctions between these programs can help you determine which benefits you or your family may qualify for.

