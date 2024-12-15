Diddy’ Judge Provokes Outrage By Granting ‘Serial Rapist’ Rapper’s ‘Diva’ Jail Demand For Laptop Access Behind Bars — Despite Witness Intimidation Concerns

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is getting exactly what he wants from behind bars.

According to RadarOnline.com, the disgraced star has been given access to a laptop while at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center to help with his defense.

On Thursday, Judge Arun Subramanian stated: “The MDC is ordered to give Defendant access to the Discovery Laptop seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.” This can be done in his unit’s visiting room or VTC room,” but the laptop will not be used to “take or store notes.”

Subramanian additionally stated: “It is the Court’s understanding that the laptop has been pre-loaded with discovery materials, but does not allow any functionality beyond reviewing those materials.”

Critics were quick to lash out at Subramanian’s latest decision, with one person blasting on X: “This doesn’t even make sense!” Another person asked, “Why on earth would you give Diddy a laptop in jail?”

A user commented, “He will find a way to reach witnesses through that thing.”

This comes after the prosecution in the music mogul’s criminal case accused him of trying to “blackmail victims and witnesses either into silence or providing testimony helpful to his defense” from prison.

Last month, prosecutors accused Combs of using his fellow inmates’ telephone access codes to make calls to people who were not on his approved contact list.

Alexandra Shapiro, Combs’ attorney, denied the allegations and stated that Combs is “drowning in a sea of negative publicity”.

Prior to Subramanian’s unexpected laptop decision, Combs had complained to the judge about the “untenable” laptop restrictions he was facing behind bars after being arrested.

“… Two months after he was charged and detained, on November 25, 2024, the government provided the MDC with a laptop that Mr. Combs can use to review discovery, take notes related to his case, and otherwise assist in his defense,” his lawyers Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos complained in a letter.

They went on to say, “Despite numerous inquiries by defense counsel, Mr. Combs has yet to receive the laptop after nine days.

“These restrictions are untenable and, from what we understand, do not apply to any other inmate on Mr. Combs’ unit. They significantly limit Mr. Combs’ time available to use the laptop and force him to choose between using the laptop and meeting with his attorneys (who frequently meet with him via video-teleconference).”

Combs is awaiting trial in 2025 on charges of racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution stemming from previous shock allegations.

He has pleaded not guilty and been denied ball three times, with the most recent denial citing Combs’ “propensity for violence” and the shocking 2016 hotel security footage in which he was seen assaulting ex-girlfriend Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura.

The judge added, “There is evidence supporting a serious risk of witness tampering.”

Several judges denied Combs’ previous bond requests, citing concerns about witness intimidation.

In a motion filed on November 15th, prosecutors claimed Combs attempted to “corruptly influence witness testimony” by asking family members to contact victims and potential witnesses and create “narratives” that could influence their opinions.

The 55-year-old was also accused of requesting that his children make social media posts in honor of his birthday in order to achieve “his desired effect on potential jury members in this case”.

