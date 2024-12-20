Diddy Combs Gray-Haired and Thin, Aging Fast Behind Bars, Pic

US local news

By Rachel Greco

Sean “Diddy” Combs, a music mogul, has been in prison since his arrest in September. After admitting that he has given up on bail options, Diddy is anticipated to remain in a Brooklyn prison cell until his trial. However, recent reports say that the mogul’s looks has changed dramatically during his stay in detention.

One Reporter Compared How Diddy Looked To An Appearance He Made At Central Park Months Prior

Combs has been detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since September. While his legal team has repeatedly attempted to place the mogul under house arrest, Diddy has given up on bail options after a third attempt was rejected by a court.

This means Diddy will most likely remain in jail at the center until his trial in May. However, a recent revelation has others concerned about Combs’ life behind bars.

An eyewitness reportedly stated that the rapper and mogul’s look had changed significantly during a recent court hearing. Notably, this occurred after Diddy had served a three-month sentence.

According to The Sun, Law & Crime writer Elizabeth Millner noticed a difference in Combs’ look. As she explained, “[Combs] appeared just astonishingly thinner.”

The reporter also drawn analogies to Combs’ appearance in Central Park shortly before his arrest. At the time, he was seen playing hacky sack.

Former Inmates & Jail Employees Shed Some Light On Diddy’s Life At The Center

Millner said that this is to be expected “[from him being] inside a federal detention center for a couple of months now.” She commented that his present existence is “a lot different from the luxury lifestyle that he was living before.”

Millner saw that Combs “appeared very noticeably thinner,” and that his hair appeared grayer. She also reflected, “Maybe being locked up in detention is starting to wear on him.”

Ms. Smith, an X user, also shared an illustration of Diddy at the recent hearing. According to the caption, Diddy appears feeble and old, with grey hair. “Prison is not his cup of tea…”

According to Page Six, Diddy does not receive special treatment at the institution despite his wealth and fame. Outside of holiday feasts, food is often described as basic. According to the tabloid, Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo stated that eating was the “roughest part” of his client’s incarceration, citing his familiarity with gourmet chefs.

As previously reported, Diddy plans to spend Christmas at the center. His Christmas feast will consist of a Cornish fowl with macaroni and cheese.

At the time, several sources stated Diddy was getting along well at the center. According to People, a jail official reported Comb was “doing fine.” However, it was also stated, “Nobody wants to be here.”

According to the newspaper, a former convict stated, “[Combs is] well-liked inside prison.” They further stated, “People are getting along with him.” It was also mentioned that Diddy spent his leisure time with other detainees, frequently playing cards or hoops.

