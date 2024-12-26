Owosso

Detroit RB Jahmyr Gibbs Returns Home With Adopted Parents Greg and Dusty Ross, who were raised by their grandmother Angela Willis

Jahmyr Gibbs, who had been raised by his grandmother Angela Willis since the age of 13, found support and a new home with his adoptive parents Dusty Ross and Greg Ross after years of difficulties.

Jahmyr Gibbs, the Detroit Lions’ running back, comes from an athletic family, so it’s no surprise that he became involved in sports.

His great uncle, David “Bo” Willis, played football for the Catamounts in the 1970s, and both his mother and grandmother ran track at Dalton.

His mother, Neka Willis, was also the first African American woman to play fastpitch softball for Dalton.

Gibbs is also related to former Northwest Whitfield football player Isaiah Mack, and several of his cousins have played football at Harmon Field.

Jahmyr Gibbs’s Grandmother, Angela Willis, Chose The Role Of Both Mom And Dad To Raise Him

Gibbs has been raised by his grandmother, Angela Willis, who serves as his legal guardian, since the age of 13.

Despite adversity, Angela has always believed in her grandson’s greater purpose.

In 2010, Willis and Gibbs ended up at a local shelter run by the Family Promise program.

The program provided them with food, clothing, and a safe place to live for several weeks.

Dusty Ross, mother of Dalton defensive end John Ross, was volunteering at the shelter at the time, having no idea how much the experience would affect her family later on.

Dusty and her son John met Jahmyr there, and John and Jahmyr still have fond memories of playing with Matchbox cars together.

They lost touch over the next few years, but they would meet again later in Gibbs’ life.

Jahmyr Gibbs Moves In With The Ross Family With Adoptive Father Greg And Dusty Ross

In 2017, J.P. Tighe was a senior quarterback at Dalton, while Gibbs was a sophomore running back.

They developed a strong bond during preseason workouts, and as the season progressed, Gibbs began to spend more time at Tighe’s home.

After a few nights, Tighe inquired whether he wanted to stay permanently.

Tighe attempted to understand Gibbs’ situation before he moved in with them.

He assumed Gibbs would spend a few nights at one house, with his grandmother.

If he hadn’t stayed with the Tighes, he’d probably have kept moving from house to house.

Tighe graduated from Dalton this spring and moved to Statesboro to play baseball at Georgia Southern University.

Meanwhile, Gibbs moved in with the Ross family, including Dusty and Greg Ross, bringing everything full circle for him and the Rosses.

Gibbs was never guaranteed a stable home. His grandmother, Angela Willis, frequently stated that playing parental roles was difficult for her.

Gibbs still lives with the Ross family, but his grandmother, Angela Willis, is still very involved.

She collaborates closely with the Ross family, as well as Gibbs’ coaches and teachers at Dalton, to ensure his academic and athletic success.

