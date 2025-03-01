Despite widespread speculation, Jay-Z does not appear on Epstein’s newly released list

The Jeffrey Epstein list has been revealed, but rapper Jay-Z was not on it, despite widespread speculation that he was.

Prior to the release of the documents, Jay-Z was thought to be on the list, according to a Polymarket poll, with more than a 70% chance that he would be found on them.

Former President Bill Clinton was the next most likely, followed by Bill Gates. Clinton was included on the list, but Gates and Jay-Z were not.

BREAKING: Jay-Z now listed as the #1 suspect on the Epstein list — 70% chance he's on it?? JPMorgan Chase CEO, Jamie Dimon, also has risen to become the #7 suspect. pic.twitter.com/0ghD2bYcQq — Polymarket (@Polymarket) February 25, 2025

Jay-Z has faced media scrutiny this year after he and Diddy were accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000. The lawsuit was originally filed in October and listed Diddy, but it was later amended to include Jay-Z.

However, the lawsuit was eventually dismissed, and Jay-Z and the accuser, Jane Doe, withdrew it. Jay-Z had been vocal about the accusations leveled against him and issued his own statement regarding his dismissal.

“The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed,” Jay-Z tweeted.

“This civil suit had no merit and would never go anywhere… The trauma that my wife, children, loved ones, and I have experienced cannot be ignored. This 1-800 lawyer is able to file a lawsuit while hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab will fail, they can walk away with no consequences.

The system has failed. Of course, the court must protect victims, but it also has an ethical responsibility to protect the innocent from being accused without any evidence. “May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally,” he concluded.

Jay’s attorney would go on to share similar thoughts about the case in his own statement after the case’s dismissal.

“The false case against Jay-Z that never should have been brought has been dismissed with prejudice. By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can – he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid a red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name,” he said.

Jay-Z had not shared a statement about the poll putting him at the top of potential persons listed on the Epstein list.

The release of the list comes as President Donald Trump had ordered the release of the documents. Attorney General Pam Bondi had followed the orders and released more than 100 pages of various documents that were related to the Epstein, including a flight log with various high-profile names.

