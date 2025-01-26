US local news

Despite the cease-fire, Trump is sending Israel thousands of 2,000-pound bombs, according to reports

By Oliver

Published on:

According to a report, President Trump approved the delivery of thousands of 2,000-pound bombs to Israeli forces.

Israeli officials told Axios that up to 1,800 MK-84 bombs will be shipped to Israel in the coming days, reversing a Biden administration hold on the explosive supply.

The Pentagon reportedly informed the Israeli government of the release on Friday, the day before Hamas released four hostages under the cease-fire agreement.

The massive bombs have been in storage since May, when Biden decided to postpone delivery due to concerns that Israel would cause significant civilian devastation by unleashing the weapons in densely populated areas of Gaza.

During the war, the US supplied Israel with over 10,000 of the bombs, known as “bunker busters” because they can travel deep underground before detonating.

The halt put significant strain on the United States’ relationship with Israel.

The news comes just days after outgoing Israeli ambassador to the United States, Mike Herzog, said he expected Trump to reverse the ban within his first few days in office.

“We believe that Trump is going to release, at the beginning of his term, the munitions that haven’t been released until now by the Biden administration,” Herzog told the crowd.

The White House did not immediately return The Post’s request for comment.

SOURCE

