Delta plane crashes, overturns in Toronto; everyone survives, officials say

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

On Monday, a Delta flight crashed while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport, leaving the plane upside down on the snow-covered ground.

At least 18 passengers were taken to hospitals, according to airport officials in an update issued Monday evening.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services stated that none of the injuries were life threatening.

Ornge, which provides medical transport, reports that three people were critically injured: one child, a man in his 60s, and a woman in her 40s. The child was taken to the Hospital for Sick Children and is in good condition, the hospital said Monday evening.

Peel Regional Paramedics Services reported that 12 people sustained minor injuries.

Toronto Pearson President and CEO Deborah Flint praised the emergency response.

“There was no loss of life, and this is due in part to our heroic and trained professionals, our first responders at the airport,” Flint said during a press conference Monday evening.

Delta and the Federal Aviation Administration reported that the 76 passengers and four crew on Flight 4819 were evacuated following the single-aircraft accident. Flint reported that there were 22 Canadians among the passengers.

The flight started in Minneapolis.

“Our primary focus is taking care of those who have been impacted,” Delta stated.

Toronto Airport Fire Chief Todd Aitken stated Monday evening that the runway was dry and there were no crosswinds at the time of the crash.

It was unclear what caused the plane to flip and catch fire, but an investigation is already underway, according to ABC News sources. The FAA announced that the Transportation Safety Board of Canada will lead the investigation. FAA and National Transportation Safety Board investigators are assisting.

On social media, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote, “I have been in touch with my counterpart in Canada to offer assistance and help with the investigation.”

Delta said the incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Flights at Toronto Airport were temporarily halted following the crash, but departures and arrivals resumed at 5 p.m. ET Monday, according to the airport. Flint said that two runways remain closed, which may have an impact on operations.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but it occurred during blowing snow and strong wind gusts in the area. Winds reached 40 mph on the ground and were even stronger several hundred feet up.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement that “the hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected by today’s incident at Toronto-Pearson International Airport.” I would like to thank the many Delta and Endeavor team members, as well as the first responders on-site.”

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow wrote on social media, “I am relieved to learn that all passengers and crew are safe following today’s plane crash at Toronto Pearson. Thank you to the first responders, crew, and airport staff for their prompt action and dedication to keeping everyone safe.”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he had contacted Delta.

“Grateful to the first responders and professionals on the scene,” he posted on social media.

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

