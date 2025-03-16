Delaware Drivers Beware—License Renewal Requirements Just Got an Overhaul

Delaware drivers should take note of significant updates to the state’s driver’s license renewal process, which now includes new requirements and options. Here’s what you need to know:

Key Changes to License Renewal

One-Time Revalidation for Real ID Compliance: Delaware residents renewing their driver’s licenses must now undergo a one-time revalidation of original source documents, similar to when they first obtained their license. This requirement ensures compliance with federal Real ID standards.

Documents such as proof of identity, Social Security number, and residency must be presented at renewal. After this revalidation, further document submissions will only be required for changes like name updates or immigration status adjustments. Renewal Period and Fees: Licenses are valid for eight years and can be renewed up to six months before expiration. The renewal fee is $40, with an additional $10 late fee if renewed after expiration.

Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) holders can renew only within 30 days before expiration. Online Renewal Option: Eligible drivers can renew online through the DMV’s MyDMV portal. Requirements include being a U.S. citizen, having up-to-date information with the DMV, and not having renewed online previously.

The online process allows users to print a temporary license while waiting for the physical card to arrive by mail within two weeks. In-Person Renewal Requirements: Drivers renewing in person must bring their current license, proof of residency (if they’ve moved), and possibly proof of Social Security number or legal presence.

An eye-screening test is mandatory during in-person renewals. Late Renewal Penalties: Renewals after the expiration date incur a $10 late fee. For licenses expired beyond one year, individuals must reapply as new applicants.

Additional Considerations

Military and Out-of-State Renewals : Military personnel and their dependents stationed out of state may renew by mail. Specific documentation, such as military orders or ID cards, is required for this process.

Courtesy Reminders : Drivers receive renewal reminders approximately 60 days before their license expires. However, it’s advisable not to rely solely on these notifications and plan renewals proactively.

Real ID Compliance Benefits : A federally compliant Real ID allows access to federal facilities and domestic flights without additional identification starting May 7, 2025.



These updates aim to streamline the renewal process while ensuring compliance with federal regulations. Delaware drivers are encouraged to prepare necessary documents in advance and explore online options for convenient renewal.

