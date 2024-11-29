When Will the $1,312 December Stimulus Payment Be Sent? Date and Eligibility Details

The Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) is a unique program that shares the state’s natural resource wealth with its residents. Established in 1976, the PFD channels a portion of Alaska’s oil and gas revenue to eligible residents, offering annual financial support that encourages spending and investment within the state. Let’s look into the details of the PFD, including eligibility, payment schedules, and how to apply.
How the PFD Works
The PFD is funded through the Alaska Permanent Fund, which manages earnings from the state’s natural resources. For 2023, eligible residents received $1,312. In 2024, the PFD is set to increase to $1,702, benefiting approximately 600,000 residents.
Payment Methods
Payments are issued via:
- Direct Deposit: Most residents opt for this method for quicker access.
- Paper Checks: These take longer to arrive by mail.
The last payments for 2023 were sent on October 26, 2023. Residents can check the status of their payment on the official PFD website or by contacting the Department of Revenue.
Eligibility Requirements
To qualify for the PFD, applicants must meet specific residency and legal criteria:
Residency
- Duration: Must have lived in Alaska for at least 12 months before applying.
- Future Intent: No plans to leave the state or establish residency elsewhere.
- Continuous Presence: At least 72 consecutive hours within Alaska in the past 24 months.
Legal Standing
- No history of incarceration for a felony in the previous year.
- No misdemeanor incarceration if previously convicted of a felony or two misdemeanors since January 1, 1997.
Application Rules
- Applications are accepted annually from January 1 to March 31.
- Each family member, including children, requires a separate application. Parents must apply first, followed by their children’s applications.
Important Considerations
If an eligible recipient has not received their PFD payment, they should:
- Verify their application status on the PFD website.
- Contact the Department of Revenue for assistance.
Upcoming Payments
Beneficiaries should stay updated on the 2024 PFD distribution schedule, which will be announced by the Department of Revenue.
Benefits of the PFD
The PFD stimulates local economies by encouraging residents to spend and invest within Alaska. Additionally, it provides a financial safety net, helping households cover essential expenses or save for the future.
Applying for the PFD
Residents can apply for the PFD online or by mail. The process is straightforward but requires careful attention to detail, especially when applying for multiple family members. Missing the application window can result in ineligibility for the year’s dividend, so it’s crucial to apply between January 1 and March 31 annually.
By addressing the eligibility criteria, application process, and payment schedules, Alaskans can maximize their benefits and take full advantage of the PFD program.
FAQs
How much is the PFD for 2024?
The 2024 PFD is $1,702 per eligible resident.
When is the PFD application period?
Applications are open from January 1 to March 31 annually.
Who qualifies for the PFD?
Alaska residents with at least 12 months of continuous residency.
How are PFD payments distributed?
Payments are sent via direct deposit or paper check.
What disqualifies someone from receiving the PFD?
Felony incarceration or residency in another state or country.