Retirees receiving Social Security benefits can look forward to their December payments, which, for some, may reach up to $4,873. Alongside these payments, recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will see their checks arrive early on November 29 instead of the usual December 1 date. Here’s a closer look at what determines the payout amounts and who qualifies for these benefits.

Requirements

To secure the highest Social Security benefits—$2,710, $3,822, or $4,873—specific criteria must be met. These payments depend on a combination of age, work history, and earnings:

Work History: Must have worked for at least 35 years .

. Income during those years should meet or exceed the taxable maximum (e.g., $168,600 in 2024). Age of Filing: Age 62: Eligible for benefits but capped at $2,710 in 2024.

Eligible for benefits but capped at $2,710 in 2024. Full Retirement Age (FRA): Filing at FRA (67 for most in 2024) allows a maximum of $3,822.

Filing at FRA (67 for most in 2024) allows a maximum of $3,822. Age 70: Delaying benefits until age 70 unlocks the highest payout, up to $4,873. Covered Employment: Earnings must come from jobs covered by the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Payment Schedule

The timing of December payments depends on when you began receiving benefits and your birthdate.

Payment Date Eligibility November 29 SSI recipients (early payment instead of December 1). December 3 Social Security beneficiaries who started receiving benefits before May 1997. December 11 Birthdays from 1st to 10th, for those who started receiving benefits after April 1997. December 18 Birthdays from 11th to 20th, for those who started receiving benefits after April 1997. December 24 Birthdays from 21st to 31st, for those who started receiving benefits after April 1997.

SSI and Social Security

If you qualify for both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), you’ll receive two separate payments:

SSI Payment: Issued on November 29 (early payment due to December 1 falling on a weekend).

Issued on (early payment due to December 1 falling on a weekend). Social Security Payment: Issued on the applicable December date based on your eligibility.

For recipients with an average Social Security payment of $1,927, this combination provides significant financial support as they head into the holiday season.

How to Maximize

To achieve the highest Social Security payout, consider these tips:

Work 35+ Years: The SSA calculates benefits based on your 35 highest-earning years. Fewer years will lower your average earnings.

The SSA calculates benefits based on your 35 highest-earning years. Fewer years will lower your average earnings. Earn the Maximum Taxable Income: Aim to meet the taxable maximum in as many years as possible. For 2024, this amount is $168,600 .

Aim to meet the taxable maximum in as many years as possible. For 2024, this amount is . Delay Filing: While you can start benefits at 62, waiting until age 70 provides the largest payout.

Social Security payments are essential for millions of retirees, and understanding eligibility and payment schedules can help you plan your finances effectively. Whether you’re receiving SSI, Social Security, or both, staying informed ensures you maximize your benefits.

