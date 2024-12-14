Finance

When Is the December Deadline to Apply for Stolen SNAP Benefits Reimbursement?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) offers crucial support to millions of low-income families across the U.S. through Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards. However, EBT cardholders do not have federal protections against unauthorized charges, loss, or theft, making them vulnerable to fraud. With methods like card skimming and cloning on the rise, it’s critical for recipients to act swiftly if their benefits are stolen.

Recent legislative changes have extended the repayment period for victims of SNAP benefit theft, providing greater relief and time to reclaim stolen funds.

Reporting Fraud

If you suspect your SNAP benefits have been stolen, you must report the incident within 30 calendar days of knowing the theft to your local SNAP office. States are authorized to replace stolen benefits under certain circumstances, but timely reporting is essential for eligibility.

Key ActionTimeframe
Report theft or fraudWithin 30 days of discovery

Common Fraud

  1. Card Skimming: Scammers install devices on card readers to steal card information.
  2. Cloning: Fraudsters create duplicate cards to access funds.
  3. Phishing Scams: Texts or calls trick recipients into sharing card details.

By staying vigilant and safeguarding card information, recipients can minimize their risk of becoming victims of fraud.

Extended Repayment Period

Under the Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act of 2025, signed by President Joe Biden on September 25, the repayment period for stolen SNAP benefits has been extended.

Key Details

  • Eligibility: Incidents of theft or fraud reported for benefits stolen on or after October 1, 2022, are covered.
  • Extension Period: The deadline for repayment applications, previously set to expire on September 30, 2024, is now extended to December 20, 2024.

This extension ensures victims of fraud have more time to report incidents and seek reimbursements.

Federal Guidance

State agencies must continue administering SNAP benefits as per federal regulations. This includes replacing stolen benefits using federal funds through January 2025, as outlined by Catherine Buhrig, associate administrator of SNAP:

“State agencies must continue to replace stolen SNAP benefits using federal funds in a manner that meets all other aspects of their approved plans.”

What This Means

  1. Extended Reporting Window: The new deadline gives victims more time to reclaim their stolen benefits.
  2. Continued Replacements: States are mandated to use federal funds to replace eligible benefits.
  3. Regular Processing: SNAP offices must adhere to federal guidelines, ensuring consistency in handling replacement requests.

Protecting Your EBT Benefits

Here are some tips to keep your EBT card safe:

  • Avoid Public Wi-Fi: Do not check EBT balances or use the card on unsecured networks.
  • Check Statements Regularly: Monitor transactions to spot unauthorized charges early.
  • Change PIN Frequently: Update your PIN to prevent unauthorized access.
  • Be Wary of Scams: Ignore unsolicited messages asking for your EBT details.

If your benefits are stolen, contact your local SNAP office immediately to begin the process of filing a claim for replacement funds.

The extension of the repayment period for stolen SNAP benefits offers a crucial lifeline for victims of fraud, allowing them more time to report incidents and receive reimbursements. With federal guidance ensuring continuity of support through January 2025, recipients can expect a more secure framework for addressing theft. By staying informed and vigilant, EBT cardholders can better protect their benefits and recover stolen funds when necessary.

FAQs

What should I do if my EBT benefits are stolen?

Report the theft to your local SNAP office within 30 days.

What is the new deadline for reporting stolen SNAP benefits?

The repayment deadline is extended to December 20, 2024.

What types of fraud affect EBT cards?

Common methods include card skimming, cloning, and phishing scams.

Are states required to replace stolen benefits?

Yes, states must replace stolen benefits using federal funds through January 2025.

How can I protect my EBT card from fraud?

Change your PIN frequently, avoid public Wi-Fi, and monitor transactions.

