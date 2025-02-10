Days before Trump terminated funding, an ex-Israeli captive was kept at a UNRWA school in Gaza, she claims

Following the release of British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari, she and her mother, Mandy, revealed that Emily was held captive in a United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) center in Gaza, which is linked to Hamas operations.

During a phone call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Emily, 28, and Mandy described how Emily was denied proper medical care while detained in one of UNRWA’s schools, where Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) later discovered Hamas-linked tunnels and ammunition.

Emily was abducted on October 7, 2023, by Hamas terrorists who shot her in the hand and leg. She was denied treatment, and the only medical aid provided was an outdated bottle of iodine. The IDF’s discovery of Hamas infrastructure beneath UNRWA buildings, including tunnels linked to terrorist activities, has raised serious questions about the agency’s role in Gaza.

Emily and Mandy emphasized the importance of international pressure on Hamas and UNRWA to grant the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) access to the remaining 82 hostages.

“We are asking for maximum pressure to be placed on Hamas and UNRWA to allow the ICRC access to the remaining hostages,” Mandy Damari, of Starmer, said. “The suffering is far from over for those still in captivity, many of whom are elderly or severely injured.”

This comes after revelations that the UK government continues to actively support the contentious United Nations agency.

Last week, President Donald Trump reiterated his administration’s position on UNRWA by extending the freeze on US funding to the agency. Trump’s decision, made during his first term, remains in effect despite ongoing investigations into the agency’s ties to Hamas.

This move reflects growing concern about UNRWA’s failure to meet international standards of neutrality and accountability.

The troubling allegations that UNRWA facilities were being used by Hamas to hold hostages surfaced early in the crisis, but the United Nations and UNRWA initially dismissed them. Despite mounting evidence, both have been chastised for their slow reactions.

When the allegations surfaced, the United Nations dismissed them as “big accusations,” failing to conduct an in-depth investigation. It wasn’t until significant public pressure was applied that UNRWA acknowledged the claims in a tweet on January 21 and stated that it was taking them “extremely seriously.”

https://twitter.com/explore?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1885431631801905358%7Ctwgr%5Eff8b40f05553b558e5c429a93293a6c2bc0c6b23%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxnews.com%2Fworld%2Fdays-before-trump-halted-funding-ex-israeli-hostage-reveals-she-held-unrwa-school-gaza

UNRWA’s commissioner-general, Philippe Lazzarini, expressed relief at Emily’s release in a tweet on January 21, but continued to downplay the gravity of the allegations.

“Claims that hostages were held on UNRWA premises are deeply disturbing and shocking. “We take such allegations very seriously,” Lazzarini wrote.

However, Lazzarini also stated that UNRWA was forced to vacate its northern Gaza facilities, including those in Gaza City, on October 13, 2023, and had no control over them after military evacuation orders were issued.

He further stated: “UNRWA has not been involved in any negotiation related to hostage release as it is not within its mandate.”

Peter Gallo, a former United Nations investigator, questioned his statement.

“So, who has control? UNRWA employs 12,000 people in Gaza, and the organization has been pleading for funds and aid to assist those seeking refuge in its facilities. Does UNRWA want it both ways? Yes, they want funding to help those in the facilities, but they also deny responsibility for what happens inside,” Gallo said.

“Someone must have been distributing, even if it was only two sacks of potatoes per 1,000 people. Someone must have been reporting on the conditions and numbers of people in these facilities while UNRWA attempted to function.

And you’re telling me that no one knew about a young Israeli woman with gunshot wounds? We didn’t know where she came from. Gallo went on to emphasize the inconsistency of UNRWA’s position.

The continued lack of transparency and accountability by both the United Nations and UNRWA in response to the allegations has sparked widespread criticism. Gallo has heavily criticized UNRWA’s internal investigation, calling it a “farce.”

“The U.N. investigation FAILED to actually prove that ANY of them were involved in acts of terrorism,” Mr. Gallo said.

He claimed that the staff members who were “fired” by the United Nations after being caught on camera participating in the Oct. 7 massacre were not terminated for misconduct. Instead, they were laid off and received severance pay.

“You’ve had U.N. staff members engaged in crimes, crimes recognized by the ICC as crimes against humanity, and the U.N. is now going to give them a severance package because they were dismissed from their positions,” Mr. Gallo said.

While a UNRWA spokesperson did not respond to Fox News Digital’s inquiries about Gallo’s allegations, Lazzarini issued a statement Friday in response to criticism.

“UNRWA has the most robust systems in place to ensure adherence to neutrality compared to other similar UN organizations and entities,” according to Lazzarini. “This applies to both the Agency’s staff and our regional programs, as confirmed by an independent review last year led by France’s former foreign minister.

“Maintaining the Agency’s neutrality is critical to our ability to continue providing lifesaving aid in Gaza, as well as education and primary health care throughout the region.”

As one of the world’s largest UN agencies, UNRWA is committed to U.N. values and principles, which strengthens our response during one of the most difficult periods in Palestinian history. “We remain committed to staying and delivering.”

Yona Schiffmiller, director of research at NGO Monitor, elaborated on Hamas’ involvement in the humanitarian aid process.

“Hamas used the Ministry of Social Development (MOSD) to coordinate aid distribution. The head of MoSD, Ghazi Hamad, who was recently designated by the US Treasury as a Hamas leader, met with UN officials and international non-governmental organizations while promoting Hamas interests,” Schiffmiller explained.

“The MoSD data influenced aid distribution across multiple organizations, strengthening Hamas’ control over Gaza’s humanitarian aid. We have photos of Hamad meeting with UN officials, and if you look closely in the background, you can see the Hamas logo on the map on the wall where they are meeting.”

The Israeli Knesset passed legislation prohibiting UNRWA from operating in Israel, which became effective at the end of January. The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its position regarding UNRWA’s links to terrorism.

“Humanitarian aid does not equal UNRWA, nor does UNRWA equal humanitarian aid. “UNRWA is an organization infested with Hamas terrorist activity,” the statement said. “Israel remains committed to facilitating humanitarian aid through alternative organizations that are independent and not complicit in terror.”

Source