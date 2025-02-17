Darrell Armstrong, the Mavericks coach, has been detained on an aggravated assault charge

Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Darrell Armstrong was arrested early Saturday and charged with aggravated assault on his girlfriend, police said.

Around 3:45 a.m., Dallas police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Ross Ave. in downtown Dallas, where an investigation revealed Armstrong and his girlfriend had gotten into an argument.

Armstrong struck her with a gun and threatened to shoot her, according to police. An arrest warrant affidavit for Armstrong obtained by FOX 4 Dallas stated that the incident began when his girlfriend questioned him about a text from another woman.

The victim told police Armstrong had been drinking that night and demanded her apartment keys. She then claimed Armstrong was on the phone with someone else when he pulled out a pistol and hit her in the side of the face.

Authorities reported seeing a mark on the woman’s cheek below her left eye.

“‘I’m going to shoot you,'” the victim said, quoting what Armstrong allegedly told her as he loaded the weapon.

The Mavericks issued a statement on Sunday afternoon regarding Armstrong’s arrest.

“The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident involving a member of our staff and are gathering all relevant information surrounding the incident,” according to FOX 4 Dallas. “We take this situation seriously. The employee has been placed on administrative leave until the outcome of legal proceedings.

“This matter is currently being reviewed by the appropriate legal authorities. As a result, we will let the legal process play out and refrain from making any further comments while the proceedings are ongoing.

Larry Taylor, attorney for Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Darrell Armstrong, also issued a statement to Fox News Digital.

“We are in the preliminary stages of conducting our own independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding yesterday’s incident involving my client Darrell Armstrong,” according to a statement. “Mr. Armstrong was a respected member of the Dallas community both as a player and as a coach. We will have more information about this incident in the coming days.”

Armstrong has been an assistant coach for the Mavericks since 2009, and he was a member of the team that won the NBA championship in 2011.

He is a member of the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame, having played nine of his fourteen NBA seasons with the team. Armstrong played overseas from 1991 to 1994 before getting a chance with the Magic in 1994-95.

Armstrong went on to win the 1998-99 Most Improved Player Award and Sixth Man of the Year Award after averaging 13.8 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in 50 games, mostly off the bench.

Source