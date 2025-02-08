Dangerous ice storms to hit Kansas City—power outages and travel nightmares are expected.

Kansas City is about to be hit hard by two consecutive ice storms, and officials are warning residents to prepare for hazardous travel, potential power outages, and dangerously icy conditions.
The first storm is already moving through parts of the Midwest, bringing freezing rain and dangerous driving conditions to Kansas and Missouri. Major highways like I-35, I-70, and I-435 have already reported icy patches and an increase in accidents.
But what’s the real problem? A second, more powerful storm is directly behind it. By the weekend, Kansas City could be dealing with significant ice accumulation, power outages, and a deep freeze that could last until next week.
Here’s an in-depth look at what to expect, how to stay safe, and why this storm could be one of the most dangerous winter events of the season.
How Bad Will the Ice Storms Be?
The first storm is expected to last until Thursday, leaving a layer of freezing rain on roads, bridges, and sidewalks. Even a thin layer of ice can make driving extremely dangerous, transforming roads into slick, unpredictable hazards.
Once this system passes, Kansas City will have little time to recover before another storm arrives over the weekend. The next round of winter weather is expected to be even worse, with freezing rain, sleet, and potentially heavy snow.
Why is this storm so dangerous?
- Ice accumulation can snap power lines and tree branches, leading to widespread power outages.
- Even light freezing rain can make roads nearly impossible to drive on.
- The extreme cold following the storms could make recovery efforts even more difficult.
Kansas City’s Ice Storm Forecast
Here’s a day-by-day breakdown of what’s coming:
- Friday, February 7 – Cloudy and cold with a high of 40°F and a low of 33°F. Expect lingering ice on roads from the first storm.
- Saturday, February 8 – Partial clearing with a high of 41°F, but temperatures drop to 23°F overnight—perfect conditions for roads to refreeze.
- Sunday, February 9 – The second storm moves in, bringing a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Highs near 37°F, lows around 24°F.
- Monday, February 10 – Mostly cloudy, high of 34°F, and lows dropping below freezing. Any remaining ice will take time to melt.
- Tuesday, February 11 – Another round of snow expected. High of 26°F, with overnight temps plummeting to 12°F.
- Wednesday, February 12 – Bitter cold remains, with a high of 22°F and a low of 11°F. Ice buildup could still be an issue.
- Thursday, February 13 – Finally, a slight warm-up, but temperatures remain below freezing overnight.
How to Stay Safe as the Storm Hits
With two ice storms coming back-to-back, now is the time to prepare. Even if you’ve been through winter storms before, ice storms are different—they can create dangerous conditions in a matter of minutes.
1. Avoid Driving If You Can
- Stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary—freezing rain makes roads as slick as glass, and black ice is nearly invisible.
- If you must drive, slow down, leave extra space between cars, and avoid sudden braking or sharp turns.
- Bridges and overpasses freeze first, so be extra careful in those areas.
2. Prepare for Power Outages
- Charge your phone and keep flashlights, extra batteries, and blankets on hand.
- If you use electric heat, have a backup plan—layer up with warm clothing and blankets in case the power goes out.
- Never use a gas stove, charcoal grill, or generator indoors—these produce carbon monoxide, which is deadly.
3. Keep an Eye on Your Home and Pipes
- Let faucets drip slightly to prevent pipes from freezing.
- Open cabinet doors under sinks to allow warmer air to circulate around pipes.
- If your power goes out and temperatures drop, consider staying with friends or family who have heat.
4. Check on Family, Friends, and Neighbors
- Elderly residents and those with health conditions are especially vulnerable in extreme cold.
- Check in on friends, family, and neighbors to make sure they have heat, food, and everything they need to ride out the storm.
- Bring pets indoors—if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them.
What Happens After the Storm?
Even after the second storm moves out early next week, the problems won’t be over right away.
- Roads will likely remain icy for days, as melting and refreezing cycles keep conditions dangerous.
- Power restoration could take time if lines are damaged by ice and fallen trees.
- Lingering snow and freezing temperatures could make travel difficult well into the following week.
If you rely on medical devices that require electricity, now is the time to make sure you have backup power or an emergency plan in case of an extended outage.
Kansas City is in for a rough few days, and these back-to-back ice storms could cause serious disruptions. While snowstorms are bad, ice storms are often worse—causing power outages, dangerous road conditions, and prolonged recovery times.
Now is the time to prepare. Stock up on essentials, stay home if you can, and be ready for possible power outages.
This storm is no joke—take it seriously, stay safe, and keep an eye on weather updates as conditions change.