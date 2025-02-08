Dangerous ice storms to hit Kansas City—power outages and travel nightmares are expected.

Kansas City is about to be hit hard by two consecutive ice storms, and officials are warning residents to prepare for hazardous travel, potential power outages, and dangerously icy conditions.

The first storm is already moving through parts of the Midwest, bringing freezing rain and dangerous driving conditions to Kansas and Missouri. Major highways like I-35, I-70, and I-435 have already reported icy patches and an increase in accidents.

But what’s the real problem? A second, more powerful storm is directly behind it. By the weekend, Kansas City could be dealing with significant ice accumulation, power outages, and a deep freeze that could last until next week.

Here’s an in-depth look at what to expect, how to stay safe, and why this storm could be one of the most dangerous winter events of the season.

How Bad Will the Ice Storms Be?

The first storm is expected to last until Thursday, leaving a layer of freezing rain on roads, bridges, and sidewalks. Even a thin layer of ice can make driving extremely dangerous, transforming roads into slick, unpredictable hazards.

Once this system passes, Kansas City will have little time to recover before another storm arrives over the weekend. The next round of winter weather is expected to be even worse, with freezing rain, sleet, and potentially heavy snow.

Why is this storm so dangerous?