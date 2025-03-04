Owosso

Dale Warner’s son is arrested in connection with the murder of Dee Warner

Dale Warner's son is arrested in connection with the murder of Dee Warner

Lenawee County, Michigan – A second person has been arrested in connection with Dee Warner’s 2021 murder.

According to Michigan State Police, Jaron Dale Warner, Dale Warner’s son and Dee’s stepson, has been arrested.

The 28-year-old faces charges of tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact to a felony. He received a $125,000 bond.

“I’ve been hoping he’d be arrested for a long time, because I always believed he had information,” Dee’s brother, Gregg Hardy, told Scripps News Detroit.

Dale, Dee’s husband, has been charged in connection with her murder. She was last seen in April 2021, near her home in Tecumseh. Last June, a judge ruled that Dale would face trial in the case. He is scheduled to go to trial later this year.

In August 2024, Michigan State Police discovered remains that were later identified as Dee’s body on Dale’s property. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Hardy stated that the remains were discovered in a sealed tank used to store anhydrous ammonia. The tank was closed on both ends and contained no ammonia.

Dale was charged with open murder and tampering with evidence.

Previously, Dale’s attorneys suggested that Dee may not have been murdered at all because her body had not been discovered.

