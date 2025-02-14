Dad who was enraged at his 8-year-old son after he ‘pooped his pants’ was shot dead by mom while sitting on the porch having a smoke

A Florida woman admitted to shooting a man in the head with his gun after he became enraged when their 8-year-old son defecated in his pants and was immediately sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Laurie Adams, 39, received her sentence on Tuesday after pleading guilty to first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm in the shooting death of Adel Tawfeek, 51.

The bloodshed occurred on June 5, according to an affidavit. Police responded to a shooting call at an apartment in the 400 block of Sheoah Boulevard in Winter Springs, north of Orlando. While en route, officers received notification from communications that the caller had stated that she had shot someone in the head.

When officers entered the home, they discovered Tawfeek sitting on the back porch with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He died in the hospital.

Adams told police that it all started when Tawfeek became upset because their 8-year-old son, who has autism, “had pooped his pants.”

He started yelling at the boy and his mother, she told police, according to the affidavit.

According to the arrest report, she told investigators that after cleaning up their son and putting him to bed, Tawfeek began yelling at her and pushing her against a wall.

The affidavit stated that he then grabbed a beer and sat on the back porch.

According to the arrest report, Adams took about 15 minutes to calm down before going to Tawfeek’s bedroom closet, grabbing his gun, and loading it.

“She walked out to the living room and observed Adel Tawfeek smoking on the porch,” according to the recording. “Laurie then walked out towards the porch, where she pulled the trigger, shooting Adel Tawfeek in the head.”

According to the affidavit, Adams also told investigators she texted her mother days before the shooting and asked her to be responsible for her son “if anything were to happen.”

