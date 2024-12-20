US local news

Dad who left his 2-year-old son to starve to death ‘in the most horrific way’ learns his fate

By Lucas

Published on:

Dad who left his 2-year-old son to starve to death 'in the most horrific way' learns his fate

A 26-year-old Michigan man will spend decades in prison after starving his 2-year-old son to death inside the home he lived with the child’s mother last year.

Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Edward Servitto sentenced Jonathan Matthew Cheek to 24 to 50 years in a state jail prison on Wednesday in connection with the toddler’s terrible murder, according to police.

In October, Cheek reached an agreement with prosecutors to plead no contest to one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree child abuse.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to suggest a maximum five-decade term for Cheek, who previously faced the potential of life imprisonment.

Ervitto also sentenced Cheek to up to ten years in prison on the child abuse conviction, which will be served concurrently with the murder sentence. Cheek received credit for 643 days service.

“This is a heartbreaking and profoundly sad case,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido stated after the sentencing hearing. “A two-year-old child, full of promise and deserving of love and care, was let down in the most heartbreaking way. No penalty can restore this innocent life, but perhaps the family can begin to heal.”

Sierra Pearl Zaitona, the victim’s 28-year-old mother, is also charged with two counts. Her trial is currently slated to start on April 1, 2025.

As previously reported by Law&Crime, Cheek and Zaitona called 911 on Thursday, March 16, 2023, to report finding their young son dead in his cot. According to prosecutors, a subsequent autopsy performed by the Office of the Medical Examiner revealed that the victim died as a result of malnutrition.

During the judicial processes following the parents’ incarceration, prosecutors stated that the victim was Cheek and Zaitona’s biological son and that he was in good health before being returned to their custody.

“For the record, the child was healthy in foster care, and once it got into the care of these two individuals, it met its demise,” Macomb County Assistant Prosecutor Molly Zappitell said during an arraignment, according to the Macomb Daily.

It’s unknown why the youngster was in foster care before being returned to Zaitona and Cheek.

Prosecutors said that Zaitona was a flight risk and that she purposefully gave birth to the child in Ohio “to avoid alerting CPS.”

Zaitona is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 17, 2025.

SOURCE

 

 

For You!

Dad who left his 2-year-old son to starve to death 'in the most horrific way' learns his fate

Dad who left his 2-year-old son to starve to death ‘in the most horrific way’ learns his fate

'I'm meant to be at a viewing' Funeral home cremates mom before loved ones could say farewell, then waits a week to inform them, family claims

‘I’m meant to be at a viewing’: Funeral home cremates mom before loved ones could say farewell, then waits a week to inform them, family claims

Woman burnt the body of a missing man, then went to a party and told people she did something that would'send her to jail' Police

Woman burnt the body of a missing man, then went to a party and told people she did something that would’send her to jail’ Police

With winter poised to arrive, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut are predicted to see piling snow and freezing temperatures

With winter poised to arrive, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut are predicted to see piling snow and freezing temperatures

Duo nabbed following man's robbery of a bag holding $140K outside LI Bank of America

Duo nabbed following man’s robbery of a bag holding $140K outside LI Bank of America

Lucas

Recommend For You

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

Social Security at 62, 65, or 70: What’s the Best Option for You?

Social Security Benefits for Veterans’ Families: What You Need to Know in 2024

2024 Social Security COLA: The Good, the Bad, and the Impact on Retirees

30,000 Children Lose Social Security Benefits: What’s Happening?

Social Security Benefits: A Guide for Families of Children with Disabilities

Social Security COLA Increase and Payment Dates for November 2024

SSDI Payments in November 2024: When Will Your Benefits Arrive?

Maximize Your Social Security Payments in 2025 with These Easy Tips

SSDI Payment Dates for November 2024 Based on Your Birth Date

How the 2025 Social Security COLA Adjustment Affects Your Payments

November 2024 Social Security Payments: SSI and SSDI Details

Leave a Comment