Dad-of-two Paul Swarner, his wife, and their children, ages five and one, were discovered dead in the same room; a missed call raised red flags

Paul Swarner, 35, is suspected of killing his wife of ten years, Karen, 32, and their two children, Connor, one, and Evelyn, five, before shooting himself in Pennsylvania.

Police say relatives spoke with the family on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Paul’s father attempted to call the house but was unable to reach anyone, which caused great concern.

Karen’s father called the police that night, and investigators discovered the bodies inside a home in Hempfield Township.

As part of their investigation, police discovered a Ruger.22 gun at the scene.

Police revealed that the family appeared to be a typical household, adding to the mystery.

“This appears to be the all-American family,” Pennsylvania State Trooper Steve Limani told reporters.

“There are toys and other activities for the children all over the place to enjoy.

“This is not where you would expect something like this to happen.

“You’re talking about your wife, but you have a five-year-old and a one-year-old.

“It’s just devastating.”

Neighbors also stated that they did not see any concerning signs.

“It’s just unconscionable,” Dick Shawley told the Tribune-Review.

“[Karen] was always jovial, and Paul would come home for a week or two, then he would go out and travel long distances.”

He described the couple as “loving” parents.

Shawley claimed he gave Connor five dollars for his birthday just weeks before his death.

He also revealed that he used to dress up as Santa for the children.

“They were always jumping around and happy,” he explained to ABC affiliate WTAE-TV.

This appears to be the all-American family

Steve Limani Pennsylvania state trooper

Cops continue to investigate the suspected murder-suicide.

Police confirmed that there were no domestic violence incidents on record.

Karen graduated from Seton Hill University’s Physician Assistant program in 2017, and the school paid a heartbreaking tribute.

“She was a very kind and compassionate student,” the university wrote in a statement.

They described her as a “excellent student” who exhibited a high level of professionalism.

The college stated that Karen was “always pleasant to be around.”

Outside of her studies, she enjoyed watching college softball, skiing, and spending time with family and friends.

