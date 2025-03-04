US local news

Dad of severely disabled kid from Minnesota to testify before Missouri House in hopes of passing Danny’s Law

Fargo, North Dakota – Tom Santulli, the father of Danny Santulli, who was permanently impaired after pledge dad reveal night at the University of Missouri in 2021, will testify before the Missouri House of Representatives on Tuesday, March 4, urging the house to pass Danny’s Law.

“Our next step is for Danny’s law, which is expected to pass in 2025. Essentially, if someone is in distress and calls 911, you gain immunity. “You receive immunity from the hazing felony,” said Tom Santulli.

This act designates the offense of hazing as “Danny’s Law” and states that a person is guilty of hazing if he or she knowingly, actively, and without duress participates in, solicits another person to participate in, or causes or plans a willful act that endangers a student or certain members of an organization sanctioned by a public or private college or university.

This act states that a person is not guilty of the offense of hazing if he or she proves that:

· Attended an event where hazing occurred and a person needed immediate medical attention.

· Was the first to contact 911 or campus security to request medical assistance.

· Shared relevant information with 911 or campus security.

· Remained at the scene and cooperated with medical personnel.

Furthermore, this act states that a person is immune from prosecution if he or she can demonstrate that they provided aid to the hazing victim before assistance arrived.



