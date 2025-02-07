Dad and girlfriend who left his 15-year-old daughter ratchet-strapped to tree next to chicken coop for 3 days because she went to the bathroom on her own and ‘cannot be trusted’ are headed to prison

On Wednesday, an Oklahoma judge sentenced a couple who tied a 15-year-old girl to a tree for three days because they believed she “could not be trusted.”

Johnny James, 41, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse and neglect. His girlfriend, Kayla Clark, 42, will serve a 30-year sentence after pleading guilty to child neglect and enabling abuse, according to Tulsa Fox affiliate KOKI.

According to Lori Fullbright of local CBS affiliate KOTV, the victim has been placed with a foster family and was given the opportunity to make a victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing.

As previously reported by Law&Crime, deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a child abuse complaint on July 28 at a home in Vera, a small town in northeast Oklahoma about 25 miles north of Tulsa, according to the probable cause arrest.

A woman told deputies that a 15-year-old girl was tied up in the backyard and needed medical attention because she had “a hole in her leg and lesions on her arms,” according to the affidavit. The 911 caller stated that the girl had been there for three days and that she was sneaking her food.

The 15-year-old girl and her family were visiting from Texas, according to police. Deputies arrived at the house and discovered the 15-year-old girl sitting on a rectangular piece of carpet, leaning over at the waist with a bandage below her knee and a “ratchet-style tie down strap around her,” according to the affidavit.

Cops spoke with a witness, who the 15-year-old identified as her grandmother. Deputies say the woman initially “did not want to be truthful” and claimed she was unaware of the girl’s condition. However, she allegedly admitted to knowing what was going on but was “too afraid” to tell James.

James arrived home and immediately told deputies that he had tied her up because “she cannot be trusted and likes to lie,” according to the affidavit. He reportedly claimed she was only tied down for an hour while he was gone. James told deputies she had been tied down on two separate occasions.

