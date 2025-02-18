Dad, 38, felt ‘a touch under the weather’; four months later, he died of terrible cancer

Dean Stonehouse, a father of two, was diagnosed with Stage Four cancer after initially feeling “a bit under the weather.” Dean, 38, began feeling ill in May of last year, a condition his wife Amy described as “a bit under the weather”.

His fatigue worsened over the May half-term holiday, culminating in a collapse later that month that revealed the severity of his health condition. The couple was devastated by the diagnosis that followed.

Amy recalled the shocking news, saying, “Dean was taken in for tests, but we didn’t think it was that serious.” When the doctors returned and told us it was cancer, we couldn’t believe it. He had no specific symptoms, just felt a little under the weather.

“From the start, he stated that he would fight it. There has been no history of cancer in the family. Both of Dean’s grandparents are still alive. He was physically fit and capable, and he had a positive attitude toward life. He coached the girls at Thornhill Football Club, even though he couldn’t walk or drive.

It was a horrible shock. It is not something I would wish upon anyone. We were told right away that it was Stage 4, but they were never able to locate the primary source. They searched for it because it would have helped determine the treatment, but they couldn’t find it.”

Dean, who moved to Cardiff for university, died tragically just four months after being diagnosed. His family is still grieving over his death, but they are determined to carry out one of his final wishes by organising a fundraising event for the family room at Velindre Hospital, according to Wales Online.

Dean began treatment almost immediately at the Whitchurch cancer hospital after being diagnosed at the end of May last year. During several overnight stays, his daughters Sophia and Leila, aged 13 and 11 at the time of their father’s diagnosis, were able to visit and use the family room facilities.

Amy spoke out about the special room that provided comfort during a difficult time, saying: “It is a fantastic room, and it was great for us to spend time as a family, and it was less frightening for the girls than the ward.”

She went on to explain how the space could be improved: “Dean’s parents and siblings were also able to use the room, and while it is a fantastic space, we could see that it would benefit from some additional equipment.

Dean enjoyed playing the PS4 with his brother, and the console was quite old and battered. Dean would say that when he felt better, he would do something to raise money to buy new items for the room and help other families. Some of the digital equipment was out of date, and he was eager to help others.”

Amy commented on Dean’s character and goals, saying, “Dean fought every step of the way. He would say, “We are going to fight this,” and I honestly didn’t believe what happened would. He was always considerate of others and made an excellent father and husband. Even when he was seriously ill, he stated that he wanted to recover and walk up Pen-y-fan. He didn’t get to fulfil his wish, so we will do it for him.”

Amy shared her thoughts on the fundraising event in memory of Dean, who loved climbing Pen-Y-Fan: “I know Dean would be very happy and proud that we are still doing this. “We enjoyed walking Pen y Fan as a family.”

“We have already received tremendous support, with over 50 friends and family members travelling from all over the UK to participate. It will be a very special walk as we remember Dean and support a cause close to our hearts,” said the family, who are raising money for Velindre, a beacon of hope that Dean cherished. The funds raised will go towards improving the hospital’s family room, a project Dean envisioned.

The equipment purchased with these funds will be transferable to the new hospital when it is completed. Michelle, who manages the family room, has invited the girls to help with the refurbishment, which they eagerly await.

You can show your support by visiting their fundraising page.

This fundraiser also serves as a therapeutic outlet for the family, allowing them to process their sudden loss while honouring Dean’s memory. Amy, who recently carried on Dean’s Valentine’s Day tradition of giving single roses to their daughters at Asda, discussed her struggles with the painful milestones since his death.

“It is all so difficult, but the firsts are particularly bad,” she told me.

Dean, a beloved Thornhill football coach, died shortly after being diagnosed, leaving behind a loving legacy. “He was only diagnosed in late May and died in early October. We met at university and have been together for 20 years; we love him unconditionally and miss him dearly, but we are determined to do this for him.”

The Stonehouse family’s heartbreak was palpable, as the matriarch admitted, “Having to tell the girls was one of the worst things I have ever had to do.” Shortly after, we had the girls’ birthdays, followed by Christmas.”

Keeping up traditions in the aftermath of their loss, she continued, “I had to get the girls flowers for Valentine’s Day because that’s what their father always did. It has been extremely difficult; some days it is difficult to face the day, and emotions can hit you unexpectedly, but we have received tremendous support from family and friends.”

She also mentioned the incredible support they’ve received at work and in the community, saying, “My work has been fantastic, and Dean’s colleagues at Mon Motors in Newport and Cwmbran have been there for us all.” We just want to make sure Dean’s wish comes true.

