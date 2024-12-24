Crocodile Dundee, the ‘icon’, dies at the age of 90

One of Crocodile Dundee’s stars, who appeared alongside Paul Hogan in the 1986 blockbuster, has died at the estimated age of 90, according to the reptile’s caretakers.

Burt, a five-metre-long, 700kg saltwater crocodile, died in captivity at Crocosaurus Cove, a crocodile herpetarium and aquarium in Darwin, Australia, where he had been since 2008.

The zoo issued a statement on Facebook saying, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Burt, the iconic Saltwater crocodile and star of the Australian classic Crocodile Dundee.”

“Burt passed away peacefully over the weekend, estimated to be over 90 years old, marking the end of an incredible era.”

The average saltwater crocodile lives for approximately 70 years, but some can live for up to 100 years. The species is the world’s largest reptile and can eat any animal that gets too close to it.

Burt became one of the world’s most famous reptiles thanks to the global success of the Peter Faiman-directed film Crocodile Dundee, which is still the highest-grossing Australian film of all time.

In the film, American journalist Sue Charlton (Linda Kozlowski) travels to the Australian outback to meet the notorious eccentric poacher Mick “Crocodile” Dundee (Hogan). He saves her from a crocodile attack, and in exchange, she invites him back to New York City, where he experiences the complexities of modern life for the first time.

The zoo paid tribute to the titular crocodile by reflecting on Burt’s inspiring story and rise to fame, which began in the early 1980s, before his big screen debut.

“Burt’s life story is one of strength, resilience, and a personality as bold as the Top End itself,” they informed us.

“Captured in the 1980s in the Reynolds River, Burt became one of the most recognised crocodiles in the world, appearing in Crocodile Dundee and helping to shape Australia’s image as a land of rugged natural beauty and awe-inspiring wildlife.”

The zoo stated that Burt was a “confirmed bachelor” who was fiercely independent, as evidenced by his lack of enthusiasm for meeting a mate on the crocodile farm.

The statement went on: “In 2008, Burt made his way to Crocosaurus Cove, where he became a fierce and fascinating ambassador for crocodile education.”

“Known for his independence, Burt was a confirmed bachelor, which he demonstrated during his early years on a crocodile farm.

“His fiery temperament earned him the respect of his caretakers and visitors alike, as he embodied the raw and untamed spirit of the saltwater crocodile.”

