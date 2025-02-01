US local news

County mom arrested after toddler’s fentanyl death

By Oliver

Published on:

County mom arrested after toddler’s fentanyl death

A Morris woman has been arrested and charged with felony child neglect following her three-year-old son’s fentanyl-related death last summer.

Jordan Shay Burks was arrested Wednesday evening and booked into the Okmulgee County Jail, where she is being held on a $50,000 bond following the filing of formal charges by Okmulgee County prosecutors on Tuesday.

According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, Okmulgee County Deputies responded to an emergency call on June 20, 2024, around 6 a.m., at a home where a three-year-old child was discovered unconscious.

When deputies arrived, Burks allegedly exited the back door and shouted “bring Narcan” to first responders, a medication commonly used to reverse opioid overdoses.

Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the child was declared dead. The Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined that the toddler died as a result of fentanyl toxicity. The death was ruled accidental.

During the investigation, Burks allegedly admitted to frequently finding drug-related items in her home and taking opioids for nearly two years.

Prosecutors claim Burks knowingly made fentanyl available in her home, which resulted in her son ingesting the deadly substance.

On Tuesday, Okmulgee County District Attorney Carol Iski charged Burks with one count of felony child neglect, stating:

“On or about June 20, 2024, Jordan Shay Burks did unlawfully, willfully, knowingly, and wrongfully commit the crime of child neglect by allowing the controlled dangerous drug fentanyl to be within reach and accessed by L.T., age 3, in which he ingested said drug, causing his death.”

Burks was set to appear in Okmulgee County District Court on Thursday.

Source

For You!

County mom arrested after toddler’s fentanyl death

County mom arrested after toddler’s fentanyl death

According to Ohio police, a 3-year-old was found gasping for air in a bug-infested home. Dad sentenced

According to Ohio police, a 3-year-old was found gasping for air in a bug-infested home. Dad sentenced

Police are investigating murders in Missouri and Arkansas after a woman admitted to shooting her husband and two others

Police are investigating murders in Missouri and Arkansas after a woman admitted to shooting her husband and two others

A small plane has crashed in Philadelphia, according to the governor of Pennsylvania

A small plane has crashed in Philadelphia, according to the governor of Pennsylvania

Federal judge in Alabama refuses to block the upcoming nitrogen gas execution

Federal judge in Alabama refuses to block the upcoming nitrogen gas execution

Oliver

Recommend For You

$725 Stimulus Payments Rolling Out in California—Everything You Need to Know!

$725 Stimulus Payments Rolling Out in California—Everything You Need to Know!

It’s official – IRS releases this notice affecting all taxpayers

It’s official – IRS releases this notice affecting all taxpayers

SNAP Benefits Under Trump Confusion Over Federal Allotments Funding Freeze

SNAP Benefits Under Trump: Confusion Over Federal Allotments Funding Freeze

The 3 new changes in the law this 2025 that will affect your pocketbook – attention large families

The 3 new changes in the law this 2025 that will affect your pocketbook – attention large families

Up to $5700 can be paid to you if you have one of these $1 bills just because it has this inscription error

Up to $5700 can be paid to you if you have one of these $1 bills just because it has this inscription error

Good news – new refund for Pennsylvania residents – here’s how to claim it

Good news – new refund for Pennsylvania residents – here’s how to claim it

Confirmed by the IRS – so you can file your tax return for free up to this deadline

Confirmed by the IRS – so you can file your tax return for free up to this deadline

It’s official IRS to claim $5,000 from citizens who file their tax returns in this way

It’s official: IRS to claim $5,000 from citizens who file their tax returns in this way

Can you get a head start on Tax Files 2025 Here’s the earlies you can

Can you get a head start on Tax Files 2025? Here’s the earlies you can

Confirmed by the IRS – $11,000 refund to those individuals who meet these requirements and claim the payment this way

Confirmed by the IRS – $11,000 refund to those individuals who meet these requirements and claim the payment this way

Complete change of the Giro Postal Order as of this date – now with these new security measures

Complete change of the Giro Postal Order as of this date – now with these new security measures

Maximize Your Retirement These Are the States That Don’t Tax Retirement Income

Maximize Your Retirement: These Are the States That Don’t Tax Retirement Income

Leave a Comment