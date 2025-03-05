Could stimulus checks be ahead for Hawaii residents in 2025?

According to reports, the possibility of $5,000 checks for Americans remains under consideration until March 2025. Many people wonder: what is the likelihood?

According to Sam Erwin of Hanks Tax Service, “I haven’t seen anything in writing, saying they’re going to send out those $5,000 checks – they still have until Summer.”

President Donald Trump recently announced that he is considering issuing stimulus checks to Americans based on savings reported by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

Erwin elaborated: “Even if you don’t have a filing requirement, you may want to file, …in just the possibility that these come through.”

During a Saudi-sponsored summit in Miami Beach last month, President Trump reportedly stated, “We’re considering giving 20 percent of the DOGE (Dept. of Government Efficiency) savings to American citizens and 20 percent to paying down the debt.”

Significant reductions have been achieved, but are the savings sufficient to justify a stimulus check in 2025?

With the United States reportedly more than $30 trillion in debt, James Fishback, Azoria CEO and Creator of ‘DOGE Dividend,’ recently stated, “Hardworking Americans deserve a $5,000 check with President Trump’s name on it.”

Some wonder if the $5,000 figure is excessive, and if it is intended to generate additional spending.

Erwin explained: “Okay, generate more spending, then companies will increase prices, pay their workers more, it’s just going to cause more inflation, checks coming out would be a quick win, but I think long term detrimental, especially if the stated goal of all of this haphazard firing was to save money….to pay down the debt, not save money to keep the debt the same and give everybody a check.”

The DOGE stimulus check is still being discussed. The decision to send a check is not entirely in Trump’s hands. Congress would need to approve the proposal before the federal government could issue any type of stimulus payment.

