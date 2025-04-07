Costco to Close All Stores on Easter Sunday and Memorial Day—What Shoppers Need to Know

As prices continue to rise across the country, many American shoppers are feeling the pressure on their wallets. During such times, people usually depend on their favourite stores to stay open, especially during holiday weekends. However, this will not be the case with Costco, as the popular retailer has announced it will close its doors on two major days in the coming weeks.

Costco Confirms Two Temporary Closures

Costco has officially confirmed that all 617 locations across the U.S. will be closed on:

Easter Sunday (April 20, 2025)

Memorial Day (Monday, May 26, 2025)

This is part of the company’s long-standing tradition of shutting down on major public holidays, including Christmas and Thanksgiving. So if you’re planning any last-minute shopping or holiday deals, you might want to plan ahead.

Why This Matters for Shoppers

With many Americans looking for last-minute Easter savings or Memorial Day sales, this closure could impact weekend plans. Shoppers will need to find alternative stores to meet their grocery and home needs during this time. Since Costco is one of the most reliable bulk retailers, this move will definitely affect many regular buyers.

What About Other Stores?

Costco isn’t the only retailer closing for Easter Sunday. According to reports, many major chains will also close, including:

Target

Sam’s Club

Aldi

Best Buy

Publix

Macy’s

Marshalls

Nordstrom

Hobby Lobby

T.J. Maxx

Lowe’s

Apple

HomeGoods

Michaels

JC Penney

Crate & Barrel

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Ace Hardware

Goodwill

The Container Store

Banana Republic

Bloomingdale’s

Bob’s Discount Furniture

True Value

Supercuts

Staples

Burlington

While some of these stores will remain open on Memorial Day, not all will be open for both holidays like Walmart, which is expected to operate on both Easter Sunday and Memorial Day.

Memorial Day Store Hours

For Memorial Day, while Costco will be completely closed for 24 hours, Target, Sam’s Club, and others are expected to stay open or operate with limited hours.

For exact Memorial Day timings:

Use each store’s official store locator or mobile app

Check online announcements or call your local store in advance

What Should Shoppers Do?

If you’re a regular Costco shopper, it’s best to plan your shopping trips before these holiday closures. Make a list of what you’ll need, especially if you’re preparing for an Easter meal or planning a Memorial Day cookout.

Since many major retailers are also closing on Easter Sunday, your best bet for last-minute shopping may be Walmart, which is likely to remain open.

Source