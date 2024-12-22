Cost of living 2025: Social Security lawyers confirm $300 more per month increase

In the US, Social Security retirement benefits are a very important part of life. As experienced Social Security lawyers point out, there are a lot of people in the US who do not have any other way to pay their bills and live.

In this way, getting a little extra cash every month is always a good thing. Not only people who are old enough to get Social Security, but also people who are retired because of disability or another reason. The check will go up the same amount every month starting in January 2025, no matter what kind of retirement we have.

Who gets a $300 increase in Social Security in 2025?

People in the United States who get any kind of Social Security check now will be able to get another increase in 2025. This increase is definitely good news for people in the United States, who will look forward to getting their new benefit every month.

The truth is that you can only get the $300 increase if you are getting the most out of your benefit. In 2024, the biggest check we can get is for $4,873. By January 2025, the payment could be as much as $5,180.

But every citizen gets more money, no matter how much they already get. People who get an average check of $1,600 a month will also get an increase, though it will be less than the increase for people whose checks are the highest.

How can I get the Social Security increase in 2025?

The best thing about this Cost of Living Adjustment for Social Security increase is that it happens on its own. So when we get the first payment in 2025, we will not have to do anything to enjoy a little extra cash.

If we can not get our Social Security payments, we will not get a check with the extra money, so we need to be careful to keep track of everything that has to do with it. It will be more than enough to just get a retirement check and enjoy this raise.

Other Social Security Increases

The cost of living will raise both Social Security retirement benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) checks. In 2025, the biggest payment will be $967, which is very close to $1,000 a month.

But not every American gets this SSI payment, so we must be able to get it. Also, we need to remember that the SSI payment is based on a number of factors, so we need to apply for it ahead of time if we want to get it every month.

