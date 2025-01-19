US local news

‘CORRUPTION!’ Trump signals a criminal investigation by demanding that the FBI ‘preserve and retain all records’ of the closed DEI office

President-elect Donald Trump indicated that he may investigate the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Office of Diversity and Inclusion, demanding that the agency “preserve and retain all records, documents” after the office was closed a month after Trump’s election victory.

According to Fox News, the FBI’s DEI office will close in December 2024 for unknown reasons. Trump and his nominee for FBI director, Kash Patel, have criticized DEI agencies as a distraction from national security.

Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday to accuse the FBI of “corruption” for closing the office and demanded that records of DEI activities be kept, implying that he may use them to investigate when he takes office.

Sharing a Mediaite article that reported on the office closure, Trump wrote:

We demand that the FBI preserve and retain all records, documents, and information on the now closing DEI Office—Never should have been opened and, if it was, should have closed long ago. Why is it that they’re closing one day before the Inauguration of a new Administration? The reason is, CORRUPTION!

The Federal Records Act (FRA) requires agencies to keep records and document all activities related to organization, policies, decisions, procedures, and transactions.

The FRA also requires that agencies manage and dispose of these records in accordance with established schedules.

