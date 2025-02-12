Congressman Bennie Thompson will host a virtual town hall on Trump’s executive orders

Greenville, Mississippi – You’re invited to a virtual town hall meeting tonight with Congressman Bennie Thompson.

Thompson, who represents the Delta in Washington, stated in a news release that he would like to discuss the potential impact of President Donald Trump’s executive orders on Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District.

“The discussion will address the direct threats the executive orders pose to Mississippi’s Second Congressional District and their potential impact on key areas such as education, healthcare, tariffs, and veterans’ services,” according to the announcement.

Thompson and Trump do not get along very well. Thompson has repeatedly criticized Trump’s first presidency and was the chairman of the House Select Committee on January 6, which irritated the president.

The event is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and you can submit questions in advance on Thompson’s Congressional website: https://benniethompson.house.gov/live

