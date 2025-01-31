Finance

Confirmed by the IRS – so you can file your tax return for free up to this deadline

Confirmed by the IRS – so you can file your tax return for free up to this deadline

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) officially launched the filing season on Monday, January 27. In New York and New Jersey, you can file for free through a variety of systems and services, both in person and online.

The IRS anticipates that by Tuesday, April 15, more than 140 million individual tax returns will have been filed for the 2024 tax year. According to the agency’s statement, they expect that more than half will be filed with the assistance of a qualified expert to prevent such frauds and schemes.

The IRS offers free online and in-person tax preparation to taxpayers through initiatives such as Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), IRS Direct File, IRS Free File, and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE). The following are the main options you should be aware of:

  • IRS Free File: The software is available to taxpayers who earned $84,000 or less in the previous year. For people of all economic levels, fillable forms are free. They are electronic forms that people fill out and submit online independently.
  • Direct File: New York and New Jersey are among the 25 states where Direct File is accessible. It is a free online service that is accessible in both Spanish and English and is compatible with tablets, laptops, desktop computers, and cell phones. To prepare their federal income tax return, it leads taxpayers through a series of questions. It is available only in 25 states: Alaska, Arizona, California, North Carolina, Connecticut, South Dakota, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and North Carolina.
  • VITA: This initiative is funded by a federal grant that provides tax preparation at no cost to low-income taxpayers. Trained volunteers are available in schools and libraries to assist. The program provides free tax return preparation assistance to individuals earning $67,000 or less, people with disabilities, and taxpayers whose primary language is not English.
  • Tax Counseling for the Elderly: provides free tax assistance to all taxpayers, particularly those aged 60 and up, who have queries about pensions and retirement issues.
  • MilTax: Members of the armed forces and select veterans are eligible for this Department of Defense program, which has no financial restrictions. It offers free federal and up to three state tax return preparation and e-filing software. Unlike the preceding, this is a tax software tool provided in collaboration with Military OneSource (MilTax) that is available to US military service members, veterans, and their families.
No-cost tax preparation in New York City

In New York City, IRS-certified VITA/TCE expert volunteer preparers assist taxpayers in completing an accurate tax return. Sessions last at least 30 minutes, and the recipient may drop off tax documents and pick up the completed return at a later date.

A virtual map has been created to assist in determining where the sites are located. A virtual program called GetYourRefund.org connects taxpayers with free tax preparation services in the city, allowing them to complete their returns in two different ways.

  • If you make less than $66,000, file virtually with an IRS-certified VITA/TCE preparer.
  • If you make less than $79,000, you can file your return easily and on your own using free tax software.

An online tax preparation service is called Virtual Tax Prep. A computer, tablet, or smartphone, a steady Internet connection, and the ability to download video conferencing software are prerequisites for using it.

Free tax filing aid in New Jersey

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides free tax assistance with various preparation options now through April 15. Access to various forms of taxpayer aid varies by area and can be identified using a virtual map.

