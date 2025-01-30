Confirmed by the IRS – $11,000 refund to those individuals who meet these requirements and claim the payment this way

Officially, tax season has begun. The IRS will receive and process 2024 tax returns between January 27 and April 15. According to government statistics, more than 140 million taxpayers are expected to file their returns on time.

Although the primary purpose of tax filings is to notify the IRS of income, you can also apply for a variety of refundable tax credits.

One of the most notable is the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), which provides qualified taxpayers with refunds of up to $8,000. Some people, however, may be eligible for refunds totaling more than $11,000 if they meet certain requirements.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has confirmed a $11,000 refund to those individuals who meet these requirements

Refunds in excess of $11,000 are only available to Californians who qualify for both the state-level California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) and the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

If you work and have a low to moderate income, you can receive nearly $10,000 in cash from both the federal and California Earned Income Tax Credits, according to Free Tax Prep LA, a group that assists Californians with tax preparation.

Individuals and families with low to moderate incomes are eligible for the EITC, which is a refundable benefit.

Families and individuals with low to moderate incomes are eligible for this federal tax break. The number of eligible children and the annual income determine eligibility. To be eligible for this IRS refund, Americans must fulfill the following requirements:

Have made money

Have less than the maximum amount of investment income

Possess an up-to-date Social Security number

Be a resident alien or a citizen of the United States for the whole year.

Don’t submit Form 2555 (for foreign-earned income).

To claim the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), Americans must file Form 1040, Individual Income Tax Return, or Form 1040-SR, Senior Tax Return.

If you want to claim the Earned Income Credit for a qualifying child, you must also include the Schedule EIC (Form 1040 or 1040-SR) with your return. If you are claiming the credit without a qualifying child, you are not required to submit the Schedule EIC.

The California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) helps working Californians with low incomes. You may be eligible for cashback or a reduction in your tax liability of up to $3,644.

You may also be able to obtain additional benefits through CalEITC, such as the Young Child and Foster Youth tax credits. Residents of California may be eligible for this additional state credit if they meet certain income and other requirements, which are detailed below:

Have an eligible child or be at least 18 years old.

Have made a minimum of $1,000 per year and no more than $31,950.

Ensure that you, your spouse, and any eligible children have a valid Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

Spend more than half of the tax year in California.

Not be able to be claimed as another taxpayer’s qualifying dependent or kid.

If both credits are available to you, you must claim them on your tax return. The exact amount will depend on your annual income and the total number of eligible children, but the highest amount you can receive for both credits is $11,474. You can get an idea by using the EITC virtual assistant and the CalEITC calculator.

When will Americans receive their IRS refund?

Both credits will be refunded once the IRS has processed your tax return. If you have direct deposit, the IRS will usually release your payment within 21 business days of processing it.

Depending on the circumstances, the waiting period for those without direct deposit could last anywhere from six to twelve weeks. To maximize your refund this year, include both the EITC and CalEITC on your tax return if you qualify for both.

Also See:- Complete change of the Giro Postal Order as of this date – now with these new security measures