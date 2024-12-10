Complete List of Remaining Social Security Payments for December – One Includes a COLA Increase

As the year draws to a close, Social Security beneficiaries can expect several payments in December, providing crucial financial support during the holiday season. Addressing your payment schedule is key to planning your spending and ensuring your budget lasts through the festivities. Here’s a detailed breakdown of Social Security payments for December 2024.

Payment Dates in December

November 29, 2024: December SSI Payment Distributed early due to December 1 falling on a Sunday, ensuring timely delivery.

December SSI Payment December 31, 2024: January SSI Payment Sent early as January 1 is a national holiday. This payment reflects the 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) .

January SSI Payment

Social Security Payments

Payments for traditional Social Security benefits depend on two key factors:

Claiming Date: Whether benefits started before or after May 1997. Birth Date: For those claiming benefits after May 1997, payment dates are tied to their birth date.

Payment Dates by Category

Date Who Receives Payment December 3 Beneficiaries who started claiming before May 1997. December 11 Beneficiaries born 1st–10th of the month who started claiming after May 1997. December 18 Beneficiaries born 11th–20th of the month who started claiming after May 1997. December 24 Beneficiaries born 21st–31st of the month who started claiming after May 1997. Payment sent early due to Christmas Day being a holiday.

Tips for Managing

Track Your Payment Date: Use the SSA’s online tools to confirm your specific payment schedule. Budget for Holidays: With payments arriving early, especially for SSI recipients, plan your expenses to last through January. Account for COLA Adjustments: The January 2025 SSI payment reflects a 2.5% COLA increase, so adjust your financial expectations accordingly.

Key Considerations

Payments scheduled on weekends or holidays are delivered early to avoid delays.

are delivered early to avoid delays. January SSI payments will include adjustments for the new year, offering beneficiaries a slight financial boost to kick off 2025.

Recipients born late in the month should note that their payment for December will arrive on December 24, not the 25th (Christmas Day).

By keeping track of these details, Social Security beneficiaries can stay informed and make the most of their December payments.

