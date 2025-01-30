Finance

Complete change of the Giro Postal Order as of this date – now with these new security measures

The United States Postal Service unveiled a new, redesigned money order that will be available in February 2025. The new format will include additional security features to deter counterfeiting and other fraudulent activities.

As long as supplies last, the current, or “old,” money order will be sold. The newly issued money order is red, white, and blue, with a new bank routing number. It will eventually be available in all post offices after being gradually introduced to the general public.

Financial institutions and postal retail locations will continue to accept both designs as legitimate payment methods.

The upgraded money order includes watermarks, a security thread, and a rapid response (QR) code that directs users to the USPS website; however, the Postal Service is not permitted to reveal all of them.

Furthermore, users can be confident that USPS money orders are among the most secure financial instruments in the world. If a client suspects fraud, they should contact the US Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

If a consumer believes they have received a counterfeit money order, they should call the Money Order Verification System at 1-866-459-7822 or check the status of the order at usps.com.

The United States Postal Service is an independent federal agency charged with self-sufficiency and serving all American communities by delivering mail and packages to 169 million addresses at low, dependable, and secure prices.

For more information on the redesigned money order, go to usps.com’s Sending Money Orders. More information on money order verification can be found at usps.com under the heading “How to Detect a Counterfeit Money Order: Sending / Receiving Money Orders.”

United States Postal Service reveals best shipping dates for the holiday season

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has released suggested mailing dates for holiday mail and packages in 2024.

For delivery before December 25th, the suggested shipping dates are: Items shipped to addresses in the lower 48 states of the United States during the 2024 vacation season will be shipped and delivered on the dates listed below:

  • USPS Ground Advantage Service: Dec. 18
  • First-Class Mail Service: December 18
  • Priority Mail Service: December 19
  • Priority Express Mail Service: December 21

Items shipped to addresses in Alaska and Hawaii during the 2024 vacation season, along with the dates of shipment and delivery:

  • USPS Ground Advantage Service: Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Service: Dec. 19
  • Priority Express Mail Service: Dec. 20

For customers shipping packages internationally or to military addresses, USPS suggests consulting the complete list of recommended holiday shipping and mailing dates at usps.com/holidayshippingdates.

USPS urges customers to plan and ship early this holiday season: The sooner you ship, the better. Don’t delay—ship today. You can go to usps.com to get details on local post office hours, packing instructions, and how to get free shipping supplies.

How much can you earn working for the USPS?

The United States Postal Service (USPS) employs over half a million people in a variety of high-paying positions. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average postal worker’s salary in 2023 was $56,510 per year, or $27.17 per hour.

This is 32% higher than the national median wage for high school graduates, which is $42,590 per year, or $20 per hour. The different occupations available at the USPS are listed below.

  • Post Office Clerks: 37,076 per year
  • Mail processors: 42,928 dollars per year
  • Mail carriers: 53,000 per year
  • Tractor and trailer drivers: 81,000 dollars per year
  • Corporate roles: 81,971-135,600 dollars per year
